Cirrus Research plc Secures PTB Approval for Two Leading Noise Monitoring Instruments

Cirrus Research plc, a renowned expert in noise measurement headquartered in North Yorkshire, is delighted to announce that two of their exceptional measurement ranges, the Optimus+ sound level meter and the Trojan Noise Nuisance Recorder, have earned prestigious PTB Approval.

This significant achievement underscores Cirrus Research’s unwavering commitment to excellence and their ongoing mission to combat noise pollution through cutting-edge equipment.

PTB Approval for Noise Monitoring Instruments

The Optimus sound level meter has long been recognised for its simplicity and efficiency in noise monitoring since its inception in 2009. Its successor, the Optimus+, introduced in 2018, brought forth enhanced features, including built-in Bluetooth and a user-friendly redesigned keypad.

After rigorous testing of the Optimus+ sound level meter with the latest firmware, it has now received the highly sought-after PTB Approval. This certification ensures its reliability and credibility for users worldwide. Additionally, the instrument boasts LNE approval, further affirming the accuracy and dependability of the Optimus+ sound level meter.

Find out more about the Optimus+ sound level meter here.

In a similar vein, the Trojan Noise Nuisance Recorder, developed in collaboration with housing associations, environmental health officers, and local councils, has also attained PTB Approval. This recognition highlights its user-friendliness and data integrity, making it an ideal choice for professionals and end-users.

You can find out more about the Trojan Noise Nuisance Recorder here.

Understanding PTB Approval

The Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) is the German Metrology Institute, acknowledged as one of the world’s premier national test laboratories.

Pattern Approval, or Type Approval, involves a test laboratory like PTB subjecting an instrument to a set of standards to verify that it meets the manufacturer’s performance claims.

To delve deeper into Cirrus Research’s efforts in combating noise pollution and noise-induced hearing loss, please explore here.

Cirrus Research plc continues to lead the way in noise monitoring technology, delivering reliable instruments that make a positive impact in the fight against noise pollution.