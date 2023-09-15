The Cyber Scheme Introduces Cutting-Edge Assessment and Training for Aspiring Cyber Security Testers

The Cyber Scheme has unveiled an innovative assessment, coupled with comprehensive training, designed to guide entry-level, graduate, and junior cyber security professionals towards a rewarding career in security testing.

The Cyber Scheme Fundamental Level (CSFL) training course and examination serve as an ideal starting point for individuals aspiring to become proficient cyber security testers, previously known as penetration testers or ethical hackers.

Recognising the significant investment of time and effort required to develop testers into billable assets, The Cyber Scheme identified a gap in practical skills and knowledge between recent graduates or career starters and employer expectations. This assessment aims to bridge that gap and expedite the transition from a career starter to a billable consultant. The Cyber Scheme, known for creating NCSC certified and assured training and assessments for technical, offensive security at the highest level, developed the CSFL assessment.

The CSFL assessment evaluates the competence of junior and/or graduate cyber security professionals seeking entry-level roles. It places a strong emphasis on practical skills and includes a multiple-choice theory section designed to prepare candidates for future, higher-level certifications. Candidates gain fundamental skills and knowledge to embark on the path towards becoming certified security testers. If necessary, this assessment can accelerate progress to the Check Team Member level or equivalent, certifying and demonstrating the practical knowledge employers seek.

This qualification can be pursued independently or as part of a company’s onboarding program for new staff. The Cyber Scheme also offers discounted slots for individuals transitioning from technical roles in the military or police force. While in-person training is available, the knowledge and skills needed for success can also be acquired through self-study and experience, making this qualification accessible regardless of one’s cyber security education or academic background.

The Cyber Scheme firmly believes this qualification is essential for individuals seeking entry-level positions in technical cyber security. It equips them with the skills employers demand and bridges the gap between education and practical learning.

To support the assessment, The Cyber Scheme has developed a comprehensive training course aimed at highlighting and enhancing the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the examination. The course spans two and a half days and takes place at a purpose-built assessment center in Cheltenham. The Cyber Scheme prioritizes in-person training, considering it more effective and tailored than online or remote options.

In the classroom, candidates will immerse themselves in the world of cyber security, engaging in hands-on exercises and benefiting from expert instruction by a Cyber Scheme Instructor. The training covers various topics, including the laws and ethics associated with security testing, building and maintaining a security testing device, fundamental Linux and Windows operating system commands, computer networking, web application technologies, vulnerability scanning, and more. This training equips candidates with essential skills for ethical hacking at the junior level.

Leading the training is Paul Richards, a subject matter expert in ethical hacking and penetration testing, renowned for assisting others in advancing their careers in cyber security through training, mentoring, and rigorous assessments.

Topics covered include:

The Laws and Ethics Associated with Security Testing

Building and Maintaining a Security Testing Device

Fundamental Linux Command Line Interface for Security Testing

Fundamental Linux Scripting for Security Testing

Fundamental Python Coding for Ethical Hackers

Fundamental Windows Operating System Commands

Computer Networking Fundamentals

Packet Capturing for Security Testing and Ethical Hacking

Web Application Fundamentals

Vulnerability Analysis Fundamentals

Testing Mobile Devices Fundamentals

An Introduction to Testing in the Cloud

Assessments and training sessions are now open for booking, with the first dates available in November 2023. Additional information, a downloadable syllabus, and a booking calendar can be accessed on The Cyber Scheme’s website.