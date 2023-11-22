Helen Skelton Lights Up Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s Winter Illuminations

Television personality Helen Skelton has officially inaugurated the Winter Illuminations at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, making it a must-see event this festive season.

The former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star celebrated the opening by exploring the 2400-meter Light and Lantern trail, featuring the newly introduced themes of ‘Space Odyssey’ and ‘Spirit of Christmas.’

Skelton, known for hosting Channel 5’s ‘On The Farm,’ is no stranger to the park, having previously fed the sea lions last summer. She expressed her excitement and said, “I was eager to experience the Winter Illuminations. They’re a showstopper every year, and this edition is no exception. The visitor excitement is palpable, making it a cherished family tradition. I relish every opportunity to visit the park and stay updated on their work. I’ll be returning soon.”

The festival touted as Yorkshire’s grandest, will run until January 14 on select dates.

John Minion, CEO of the park, expressed his delight at having Skelton for the opening, anticipating that visitors would be as thrilled as she was with this year’s grand and vibrant illuminations.

In tandem with the illuminations, preparations are underway for the annual indoor Christmas Fair. This year, the fair will feature a marquee housing craft, gift, food, and drink stalls, transforming the Hive into a Winter Wonderland.

Additionally, 35 wooden chalets will be set up for the fair, operating on the first three December weekends from 12 pm to 8.30 pm.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park, a champion of conservation, offers an immersive visitor experience. Guests can encounter some of the world’s most beautiful and endangered species, like Amur Leopards and Tigers, Sealions, and the largest group of Polar Bears on the planet.

