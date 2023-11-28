“Married at First Sight” Celebrity Brad Skelly Models Shein’s Festive PJs

Brad Skelly, famed for his appearance on “Married at First Sight,” has been seen showcasing Shein’s Christmas-themed pyjamas.

The TV personality, who was matched with Shona Manderson on the show, has since exited the series.

Shona recently revealed her new relationship with fellow contestant Matt Pilmoor post her split with Brad.

The couple has been discreetly dating for five months, a romance that blossomed during the show’s filming.

On Shein’s platform, Brad is seen sporting a ‘Christmas Elk Embroidery Teddy Sweatshirt and Pants.’

Crafted from brown fleece, the pyjamas display a charming reindeer face on the front.

Presently, these festive PJs are being offered at £17.49, a markdown from their original price of £24.49.

Brad is featured in various poses, donning this unique loungewear.

The product listing has garnered mixed reactions from the “Married at First Sight” fanbase.

Maddie, a fan, commented, “He scares me,” while another viewer expressed hope that it wasn’t a prank.

