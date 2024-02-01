Insitu Building Preservation Launches Complimentary Damp Proofing Surveys for Educational Institutions in Sussex

Insitu Building Preservation Limited, a leading entity in damp proofing services, has unveiled an altruistic initiative aimed at assisting schools and nurseries within Sussex through complimentary damp proofing surveys. This initiative comes at a crucial time, addressing the prevalent dampness issues in educational facilities, exacerbated by the use of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) panels.

Alex Wareing, the proprietor of Insitu Building Preservation Limited and a distinguished figure in the realm of damp proofing, holds a personal stake in this venture. “As someone who has seen the effects of damp and structural problems in schools, I am passionate about offering our expert services to ensure safe and healthy learning environments. This initiative is close to my heart, and we at Insitu are committed to making a difference,” stated Alex.

The need for expert damp proofing specialists in schools and nurseries has never been greater. With the growing awareness of the potential hazards posed by RAAC panels and other structural damp issues, there is an urgent need to address these problems proactively. Insitu Building Preservation Limited is at the forefront, offering its essential services gratuitously to educational establishments in Sussex.

Alex further commented, “Ensuring the structural integrity and safety of school buildings is a responsibility we take very seriously. Our team of damp proofing specialists is equipped to conduct comprehensive damp surveys, offering peace of mind to educators, parents, and students alike. We believe in creating safer educational spaces, and this free service is our contribution to that goal.”

Educational institutions in Sussex are invited to leverage this magnanimous offer by visiting the Insitu Building Preservation Limited website at Insitu Building Preservation Limited for more details and to arrange a complimentary damp proofing survey conducted by some of the most experienced professionals in the field.

Through this initiative, Insitu Building Preservation Limited not only addresses the critical issue of damp in educational and childcare facilities but also showcases the pivotal role that damp proofing experts play in upholding the safety and well-being of building occupants. Insitu’s commitment to providing their expertise at no charge exemplifies a commendable model of community support and engagement.