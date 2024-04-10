New TEFL Qualification to be Offered by INTO University Partnerships’ NILE Division in Partnership with English UK

INTO University Partnerships’ division dedicated to teacher education, NILE, is playing a pivotal role in facilitating a novel TEFL qualification, which is being introduced by English UK.

The scheme, known as AccessTEFL, is designed to pave the way for aspiring English language teachers in the UK by offering on-the-job training complemented by a structured CPD programme.

AccessTEFL is set to provide a pathway for individuals who are yet to acquire a TEFL qualification, granting them TEFLi status and making them eligible for teaching positions under the Accreditation UK framework.

The scheme will be run by English UK, with day-to-day support, oversight and moderation from teacher training specialists from NILE – Norwich Institute for Language Education, part of the INTO University Partnerships group.

With a history of training over 70,000 teachers from more than 90 countries since its inception in 1995, NILE stands as one of the premier institutions for professional development in English language teaching.

The conception of this initiative was influenced by the regular review conducted by Accreditation UK, which identified the advantages of adopting an apprentice-based approach to teacher training.

English UK responded by creating an affordable qualification route that not only seeks to bolster the number of qualified ELT professionals but also to enhance the accessibility of the sector and the support network available to newcomers. Under the guidance of NILE’s seasoned educators, participants will gain essential skills and insights specific to the UK’s ELT environment, with their respective schools providing the necessary mentorship and professional growth opportunities.

Thom Kiddle, Director of NILE, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: “We are excited to be working on a new project with the team at English UK – developing and managing a situated and supported CPD scheme, AccessTEFL, for new teachers joining English UK schools.”

“The scheme, to be launched later this year, will ensure new entrants to the profession are supported with structured, focused development activities, observation and feedback while they learn their craft and help accredited English UK members recruit teachers in combination with the traditional TEFLi routes.”

The programme entails 40 hours of academic study and 80 hours of practical teaching, incorporating peer observation and mentoring. The curriculum covers essential topics such as The English Language, The English Language Learner, The English Language Classroom, and Reflective Practice.

Jodie Gray, Chief Executive of English UK, commented on the launch: “We are delighted to launch ATEFL after many months planning. Many ELT centres have been struggling to hire enough qualified teachers to meet increasing student demand, and that could impede the continuing growth of UK ELT.”

“We believe ATEFL is a great way for centres to grow and develop their own staff, supporting people who are keen to teach English in the UK but who do not have a conventional TEFLi qualification. This is an affordable and accessible way for centres to train high-quality staff as part of their staff CPD, and we hope that as many as possible will be able to take advantage of it.”