Vanquish Academy Unveils 21-Day Close Protection Training Course with Exclusive Grants for Female Participants

Vanquish Academy is excited to introduce the Vanquish 21 Day Close Protection Training Course as part of its ongoing efforts to expand globally. This new training initiative is tailored to equip candidates for the rigorous demands of close protection roles worldwide. As the academy expands its presence in the Middle East and other regions, this course reflects its commitment to inclusivity and superior training standards in security.

For the inaugural launch, Vanquish Academy is offering eight grants at half price, exclusively available to female candidates. This initiative highlights the academy’s support for increasing female participation in the close protection sector. Applicants are invited to undergo the same stringent selection process as their counterparts to ensure top-tier training and professionalism.

“Our goal is to empower more women to enter and excel in the security industry, which has traditionally been male-dominated,” said Michael Chandler, Chief Operating Officer and course founder at The Vanquish Group (owners of Vanquish Training Academy).

“By offering these grants, we hope to not only open doors for aspiring female close protection officers but also to enrich the field with diverse perspectives and skills.”

The application process for the 21 Day Close Protection Training Course is now open, with the course set to commence in May 2024. Prospective candidates can find more details and apply at VanquishAcademy.com/close-protection-training.