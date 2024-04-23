Shincheonji Church of Jesus Conducts Its First Continental Bible Seminar in the Philippines

- ‘Nonagenarian’ Shincheonji Chairman Lee Man-hee delivers a powerful and confident lecture on Revelation in the Philippines
- Testimony on fulfilled reality of Revelation’ explained logically and in order
- Local attendees pour out applause, moved by the message
It is the mission of this person to convey what has been reported and heard from the events of Revelation chapters 1 to 22. What I have seen and heard, what I have touched and what exists in reality, that is what I am here to share with you. Now is not the time to say anything and simply agree with ‘Amen’. You must understand the era of reality. It is the era when promises have been fulfilled,” proclaimed Shincheonji Chairman Lee Man-hee. Within the expansive confines of an indoor lecture hall in the Philippines, applause thundered, filling the large venue. Chairman Lee, whose small stature belied his age, communicated with a clarity that resonated with all ages. Instantly, the atmosphere intensified, all under the influence of Chairman Lee of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony.