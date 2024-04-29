INTO University Partnerships Introduces ‘Get Ready to Study’ Programme

INTO University Partnerships, a leader in global education partnerships, has announced the launch of an innovative initiative named ‘Get Ready to Study’. This programme is specially designed to offer extensive support before arrival to international students heading to the UK.
The ‘Get Ready to Study’ initiative is an online pre-arrival course aimed at equipping international students with essential academic and personal resources. This ensures a seamless transition into higher education and helps them prepare for life and studies in the UK.
David Rafferty, Director of Technology Enhanced Learning at INTO University Partnerships, commented: “Studying abroad can evoke a range of emotions for students—excitement, anticipation, and perhaps a hint of nervousness. That’s why we’ve developed the Get Ready to Study online pre-arrival programme. It’s our commitment to empowering students to embark on their UK academic journey with confidence, equipped with the knowledge and resources they need to thrive.”
The course is provided at no cost and is available to all students bound for the UK who are enrolled in a pathway programme at one of INTO’s Centres. These centres help students develop vital academic and English language skills needed for their chosen programmes.
Enrolment in the ‘Get Ready to Study’ programme is automatic, and students receive an access link one month before their courses begin. The programme content is tailored, offering insights into their specific Centre and includes numerous engaging activities and guidance to enhance academic and digital literacy. The programme consists of three main modules:
Life in the UK
This initial module delivers essential information about studying abroad, adapting to UK culture, exploring local activities, and maximizing time at their centre. It also provides details about INTO centre facilities and the induction schedule.
Study Skills
The second module introduces crucial study and digital literacy skills utilised during their tenure at INTO, at their chosen university, and throughout their careers. This includes creating an effective study environment, managing assessments, and balancing workloads for adequate personal time.
Employability
The final module outlines how students can access vital tools, resources, and support from their centre to boost their career prospects and professional growth, including work placements and employment opportunities.