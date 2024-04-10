Yorkshire’s Principal Resourcing Introduces ‘Get Into The Classroom’ Scheme to Combat School Staffing Shortage

Principal Resourcing, a firm specialising in education recruitment based in Yorkshire, has unveiled its ‘Get Into The Classroom‘ programme, aimed at mitigating the staffing shortfall for school support roles.

Recent statistics from March 2024 highlight a critical vacancy rate, with one in five teaching assistant positions across the UK remaining vacant, leading to a significant reduction in school support personnel. Specifically, the East Riding of Yorkshire area reported a 19% vacancy rate.

To tackle this issue, Principal Resourcing is offering complimentary training for individuals aspiring to become teaching assistants or cover supervisors, catering to candidates across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire who may not possess a PGCE or tertiary educational training. The focus is on identifying transferable skills such as proficient literacy and numeracy, along with a patient and caring disposition.

Becky Scott, associated with Principal Resourcing, shared her experience: “The transferable skills that I realised I had from being in healthcare were person-centred care, being nurturing, and being able to build positive, trusting relationships.”

With an acute need for additional support staff in schools, Principal Resourcing equips its candidates with essential classroom competencies, thus expanding the availability of teaching assistants and cover supervisors.

Michelle Grassby, Director at Principal Resourcing, highlighted the ongoing demand for qualified teachers: “The need for qualified teachers in schools continues to be an issue, especially in certain subjects and in certain geographical areas.”

“While many teaching posts do get filled from schools’ own recruitment, the problems lie when sickness occurs and then certain subject specialists are not available. Maths, science and MFL continue to be a shortage area. Sickness can occur in any subject area and we, a supply agency, need to ensure we have a wide range of subject specialists available to cover in these cases.”

Principal Resourcing has two in-house trainers who collectively have 35 years of classroom experience. Training can be tailored to roles in SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) settings, to roles in primary or secondary education, or even to roles with specific schools.

The training programme necessitates a commitment of at least ten hours from participants, supplemented by homework and mentorship follow-ups. Successful completion allows them to become part of Principal Resourcing’s candidate pool serving schools throughout Yorkshire and neighbouring regions.

Kerry Holt, Principal Resourcing Candidate Development and Wellbeing Manager said: “There is a huge shortage in support staff for schools, especially for working 1-1 with individual students who have additional needs.

“Using the benefits of my 20 years plus experience in schools, I provide candidates with bespoke training in a wide range of subjects.They bring their skills, and I add to those skills, tooling them up for the classroom. This training provides schools with additional support staff and candidates with the real opportunity to enjoy a career in the classroom that they might not have thought possible.”