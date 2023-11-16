Embark on a Digital Rail Adventure with Ticket to Ride – Now Available on Steam!

Marmalade Game Studio proudly announces the launch of the classic board game Ticket to Ride on Steam. This deluxe digital version is set to captivate both long-time fans and newcomers. Players are invited to dive into an unparalleled journey, featuring a 3D immersive world and an array of gameplay options. Known for translating popular board games like Monopoly, Clue, and The Game of Life 2 into virtual hits, Marmalade Game Studio now brings the enthralling challenge of building a railway empire in Ticket to Ride to life with stunning graphics.

Ticket to Ride’s board game version enjoys a massive, devoted fan following. During the Steam version’s development, Marmalade Game Studio engaged closely with this community to ensure the digital adaptation lived up to their high standards. Input from board game aficionados and experts significantly influenced the game’s development and future content plans.

In response to community feedback, Marmalade Game Studio has developed an advanced AI system using state-of-the-art technology. This AI, honed by insights from over a hundred master players and millions of simulated games, offers not just challenging opponents but also adapts to individual play styles and skill levels. This ensures both seasoned and new players can enjoy a single-player experience that authentically reflects the real-life game dynamics.

The multiplayer aspect also sees innovative enhancements, with Marmalade presenting a diverse range of game modes. Players can engage in online matches, private games with friends, and choose from quick sessions to longer, more involved games. Competitive players can opt for timed matches, while those preferring a leisurely pace can enjoy asynchronous games, allowing play across different time zones or during busy schedules.

All this unfolds in a meticulously designed, living 3D world, bringing the essence of the board game to vivid life.

Mike Rosser, Creative Director at Marmalade Game Studio, said: “When we adapt a board game, we aim to elevate the experience, to bring the world to life in ways that you can only do in digital. That’s especially important for games with a strong theme like Ticket to Ride – we want to capture that spirit of adventure that you associate with the golden age of rail, while giving it a vibrant, modern aesthetic! Our game board is 3D, with lovingly sculpted and textured terrain that helps to make the world feel like a real place, not just a map. You’re not just claiming that route from Denver to Salt Lake City – you’re crossing the Rockies! There are also opportunities to get up close and personal – when you complete a ticket, it flips to reveal a postcard of a train puffing into the destination you just reached, an animated 3D scene that’s like a magic window into the romantic world of steam travel.”

Marmalade Game Studio celebrates the launch with a unique event, inviting players to test their skills and share high scores. Participants can tag a companion for a real-world railway adventure, with the prize being two Amtrak Rail or Interrail Passes.

Mike Willis, co-CEO of Marmalade Game Studio, said: “Being big Ticket to Ride players ourselves, it was important to us that we connect with the fanbase from the start, and we intend to keep that relationship going. We have an exciting launch event planned and more to come, with a post-launch roadmap full of updates, including the release of fan-favourite and exclusive never-before seen maps. We’re looking forward to bringing our players hours of fun and excitement in the months and years to come.”

This debut collaboration between Asmodee Entertainment, Days of Wonder, and Marmalade Game Studio hints at a promising future filled with fan favourites and new titles alike.

The journey awaits! Purchase Ticket to Ride on Steam and start your railway empire today!