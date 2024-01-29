Launch of London’s Imaginarium Gallery with ‘The History of Panto: An Immersive Exhibit’

The newly unveiled Imaginarium Gallery, nestled in the vibrant heart of London’s West End Theatreland on Drury Lane, is set to become a hub for immersive artistic encounters.

Tucked away in a cosy cellar space, this hidden gem is dedicated to providing immersive digital art experiences. Its inaugural exhibit, ‘The History of Panto,’ will be showcased for a brief period, spanning from the 2nd to the 18th of February.

Spanning over 300 years, the exhibit delves into the evolution of Pantomime, with a layout that extends across five distinct rooms. It combines animations inspired by the classic toy puppet theatre with historical pieces from Panto’s illustrious London heritage.

Pantomime, or ‘Panto’ as it’s affectionately known, has matured through the ages to become what Max Beerbohm, a renowned writer and caricaturist, described as ‘the only art form ever truly invented in England’.

John Kissane, the curator of The Imaginarium Gallery, expressed his enthusiasm: “We’re delighted to open this new exhibition in the heart of London’s West End. More than most forms of theatre, Panto is closely tied to the locality in which it is performed as well as steeped in tradition and superstition. Exploring its history in an exhibit has been deeply rewarding.”

Exhibition tickets are competitively priced, starting at just £7, and are available for purchase at imaginariumgallery.org.