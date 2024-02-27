Emerging Talent: Nekoda Garrett Takes Hollywood by Storm

Hailing from Australia, actress and dancer Nekoda Garrett is making waves in the entertainment industry, securing roles in several upcoming projects. She is currently collaborating with the esteemed film director Gil Junger, known for his work on the acclaimed romantic comedy “10 Things I Hate About You” featuring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Julia Stiles, and Heath Ledger.

“It’s a pleasure working with Nekoda as her natural beauty, intelligence, elegance and sophistication come thru in an effortless, grounded performance. She’s definitely one to watch.” – Gil Junger

Originally from the Gold Coast and now residing in the UK, Garrett began her ballet journey at the tender age of four at the Katherine Maddock Dance School. Her education continued at the Ransley Academy and the Dance Academy on the Gold Coast. She received a full scholarship to the Victorian College of the Arts in Melbourne, followed by training at the Australian Ballet School. Nekoda’s professional journey led her to Europe, where she performed with the Theatre Basel Balletschule in Switzerland, graduating with Honours.

As an acclaimed dancer, Garrett has performed with the New English Contemporary Ballet Company, touring the nation and showcasing her talent in numerous ballet productions. Boasting over half a million followers on her social media channels, she also collaborates with various brands in the skincare, makeup, and fashion sectors.

Currently, Garrett is honing her acting skills under the tutelage of the renowned Mel Churcher, who has previously coached stars such as Daniel Craig, Angelina Jolie, and Keira Knightley in film, television, and theatre.

“I have been very fortunate to have worked with Nekoda Garrett, both directing her in scenes during screen workshops, and preparing her for projects in individual sessions. She is so open to everything offered, and so versatile and talented in performance. During our work together, she has played a variety of parts – both modern and period. And the final recordings have all been excellent. She is truly delightful. I think Nekoda will shine brightly and go far. I look forward to seeing her fly. And to watching her on a screen near me.” – Mel Churcher

Garrett is currently managed by Spotted Talent & Model Management Agency for acting roles and is represented by Emerge Agency for publicity. She is poised to take on a leading role in an upcoming feature by the celebrated director James Crow.

With a rich background in the performing arts, Nekoda Garrett’s dedication and skill are set to make her a standout star in the entertainment industry.