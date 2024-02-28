Alfie’s Jazz Club: A New Soho Sensation

Soho is set to welcome a new addition to its vibrant nightlife with the opening of Alfie’s Private Members Jazz Club on Greek St this week. The club is the brainchild of Alfie, the jazz-enthusiast cat who has earned a name for himself by socializing with celebrities like Sir Michael Palin, Eddie Izzard, and Emma Thompson at The Piano Bar Soho. Alfie is now taking a leap into the limelight by establishing his own venue.

Alfie’s boasts a studio grand piano, a stage designed for stellar performances, and the latest sound systems from Roland, marking it as Soho’s newest nightlife highlight. Linked with the artistic Union club, this venue is poised to become the ultimate destination for those keen to explore the best of London’s jazz talent, thanks to the initiatives of Soho Live Studios, famed for their renowned label and the Soho Jazz Festival.

The opening event tonight is poised to be a memorable affair, featuring a performance by Jazz FM’s Vocalist of the Year, Cherise, who will bring the club’s theme song “Alfie” to life, in what is expected to be an evening filled with enchanting music and stories about the famed Jazz Cat.

George Hudson, the impresario behind Soho’s entertainment scene and Alfie’s human, said, “Alfie’s not just any cat; he’s embraced the Soho culture and whenever any of our stars pop by to film or record he can’t help but get involved. You can check out some encounters on his Instagram @sohojazzcat, when Stephen Fry was in, he fully understood it was about time he had his own bar! This new club is his legacy, a place where the past and present of jazz collide, and we can’t wait to show you what we’ve got lined up.”

The club is now booking for its nightly live music performances, and offers a membership for those who wish to be at the heart of Soho’s music scene, all for an annual fee of £35.

The event schedule features Alfie’s Jazz Jam, a weekly event that puts the spotlight on both new and established artists, as well as The Night Train, a late-night event that mixes cocktails and music every weekend.

The club’s design pays homage to the iconic sixties era of Soho, blending vintage style with modern art, and currently features art by David Ferry. Alfie’s offers more than just a club experience; it’s a journey back in time, with a martini in hand.

Located on the first floor at 49 Greek St, Alfie’s invites you to discover a realm where jazz reigns supreme, led by a cat with unparalleled taste. For membership and ticket details, visit http://www.alfiessoho.com, and secure your place in Soho’s latest legend.

Alfie’s isn’t just any jazz club; it’s a place where the music touches the soul, the cocktails are refreshingly cool, and the nights are sure to become the stuff of legends. Are you ready to be part of this story?