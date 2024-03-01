TNB XPO to Launch Major Initiatives for Black Screen Industry Talent This March

The New Black Film Collective, a prominent UK film network, is set to leverage its upcoming TNB XPO convention as a platform to introduce a vast array of new opportunities for Black professionals in film, TV, and the broader screen industry.

Scheduled to take place at Rich Mix London from the 25th to the 28th of March, the convention will assemble a diverse mix of industry experts, creative talents, and professionals from various sectors including film, TV, VFX, animation, and gaming.

The event boasts a line-up of speakers from esteemed organisations such as Film London, the British Film Institute (BFI), Warner Bros. Discovery, Bectu, Doc Society, and the British Council. The four-day convention is dedicated to celebrating Black excellence and expanding the horizons for Black professionals in the screen industries.

At the TNB XPO in March, three key organisations will reveal significant initiatives aimed at propelling Black creatives towards success, as stated by the organisers.

The Film & TV Charity will see Anita Herbert (Reel Impact Programme Manager) and Marcus Ryder (Chief Executive Officer) introduce Reel Impact, an innovative programme crafted to support and uplift Black individuals and entities in the film and TV sector.

Anita Herbert shared her enthusiasm: “Both Marcus and I are delighted to be taking part in this year’s TNBFC’s XPO to share exactly how our new programme, Reel Impact, will help support Black and Global Majority talent working behind the scenes in film, TV, and cinema. By giving that talent vital access to grants, opportunities, and networks, Reel Impact is an incredible opportunity to ignite change, create equity, and deliver a platform to enable them to thrive and succeed.

“We are excited to contribute and make our industry more of a level playing field, recognise Black and Global Majority contributions to the industry, and value their voices and talent. We all need to play our part to champion equity and inclusion in the industry, so to find out how you can get involved, make sure you don’t miss out on our Keynote speech on the 28th March at the XPO!”

Bectu plans to engage TNB XPO attendees in discussions about racial equality in TV drama and identifying priority areas, building on the union’s successes in the commercials sector. Janice Turner, Bectu’s diversity officer, commented: “Our partnership with The New Black Film Collective and TNB XPO means we can gain a wide range of views and insight in order to create equal access to opportunities for Black professionals in the industry.”

Luke Moody from BFI Doc Society will encourage emerging documentary filmmakers to explore the Made of Truth Fund during a panel session. Filmmaker Simisolaoluwa Akande will showcase her Made of Truth-funded work, The Archive: Queer Nigerians, which clinched Best Short at the BFI London Film Festival 2023. The fund is dedicated to supporting bold and original short-form documentary cinema across the UK.

Film London will also feature prominently at the convention, presenting the FLAMIN Animations Showcase by the Film London Artists’ Moving Image Network. Now in its third year, FLAMIN Animations is a commissioning initiative for early-career Black-identifying artist animators. Attendees will be treated to the latest short animations from artists Yasmine Djedje-Fisher-Azoume, Folake Fadojutimi, Gisela Mulindwa, and Duncan Senkumba, followed by a discussion with the audience.

Maggie Ellis, Head of Artists’ Moving Image at Film London, expressed her delight: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with The New Black Film Collective to support and celebrate a new generation of Black animators through the latest round of FLAMIN Animations commissions.”

The convention will also host a recruitment fair, offering insights into career paths, apprenticeships, and training opportunities within the screen industries.

Priscilla Igwe, Founder and CEO of The New Black Film Collective, encapsulated the event’s aspirations: “We want TNB XPO to be the spark that ignites change. If someone is able to access advice, apply for a job, hear about funding or grants, meet a mentor or connect with someone that inspires them, then we’ve done what we came here to do: actively create the space and the opportunities for Black creatives to thrive in the screen industries.”

An added day of online programming on the 28th of March will extend the convention’s reach, featuring international speakers and experts from Europe, South America, the Caribbean, and Africa. This will include guidance from the BFI’s UK Global Screen Fund to foster overseas collaborations and co-productions.

TNB XPO, which is free for all UK screen industry professionals regardless of career stage, promises to be a pivotal event. For ticket bookings and more information, visit tnbfc.co.uk/tnb-xpo-2024.