Battersea Power Station Backs New Riverside Radio Morning Programme with Ex-BBC Host Jason Rosam

Riverside Radio is excited to announce that Battersea Power Station has come on board as the principal sponsor for the community radio station’s newly revamped Breakfast Show. The programme will be steered by Jason Rosam, who recently departed from his well-received early morning slot across BBC Local Radio in January 2024.

Set to debut on Monday, 11th March at 7 am, “Riverside Breakfast with Jason Rosam and Battersea Power Station” will kick off with a live outdoor broadcast from the iconic London site. Throughout the programme, Jason and the Riverside Radio crew will engage with local community members and Battersea Power Station employees, delving into the significance of the new neighbourhood for them.

Jason Rosam shared his excitement about collaborating with Battersea Power Station for the breakfast show revamp: “I’m over the moon my new breakfast show has been sponsored so generously by the magnificent Battersea Power Station. I’m looking forward to putting my alarm on and getting up early again after a few months off air!

“The new breakfast show will champion life in south west London. I want to showcase the incredible diversity of the people living within our four boroughs of Richmond, Wandsworth, Merton and Lambeth and tell their stories.

“We’ll have lots of fun and interaction as well as updating listeners with all the local news, sport, weather and traffic and playing the best music.”

Additionally, the live broadcast will include an exclusive visit to Lift 109, the Power Station’s distinctive chimney lift experience, which offers visitors a journey to the top of one of its iconic chimneys, 109 metres high. Lift 109 has also taken on the role of sponsoring the weather segments on the new show.

Alex Baker, Battersea Power Station’s Director of Communities and Sustainability, expressed the company’s commitment: “Supporting and working closely with local organisations has always been a key focus for our shareholders and the team at Battersea Power Station throughout the transformation of the Power Station and surrounding area into an exciting new town centre for Wandsworth.

“We’re delighted to be the lead sponsor for the Riverside Radio Breakfast Show with Jason Rosam and for our unique chimney lift experience, Lift 109, to sponsor the weather bulletins. We look forward to sharing all the exciting news from the Power Station with the new show’s listeners.”

Jason will not be hosting alone; he will be accompanied by three local celebrities who have previously hosted their own programmes on the station, including Alison Palmer, Ali Ineson, and Suzi Wild, who bring a rich diversity of experiences to the show. The breakfast programme will be broadcast from Monday to Friday, 7 am to 10 am.

Riverside Radio prides itself on its community-oriented, not-for-profit ethos, offering training in various aspects of radio to volunteers, many of whom have progressed to careers in the media.

Jason Rosam, who not only hosts but also founded Riverside Radio a decade ago and serves as its Managing Director, reflected on the station’s journey: “I set up Riverside a decade ago,” says Jason Rosam. “I never expected the station would become so successful. After spending sixteen years at BBC Local Radio I feel community radio is where I now belong.”

Rosam’s vision for Riverside Radio was to celebrate the local area, foster a sense of community pride and support, and extend the same opportunities he had received to others in the community.

For further details on Riverside Radio, visit www.riversideradio.com.

For more on Battersea Power Station, check out www.batterseapowerstation.co.uk and follow @BatterseaPwrStn for the latest updates and events.