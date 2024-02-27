Creative Breakthroughs from a Global Perspective: A Comprehensive Exploration of Visual Artist Shijie Hai’s International Art Endeavours

In this detailed dialogue with visual artist Shijie Hai, we delve into his life immersed in a cross-cultural milieu and the profound influence this has had on his artistry and professional trajectory. Born in Taiyuan, Shanxi, China, in 1992, Shijie Hai pursued his academic journey at the University of Birmingham and the Royal College of Art in the United Kingdom, where he attained his bachelor’s and master’s qualifications. Distinguished as a pre-eminent visual artist, he has been honoured with prestigious global accolades including the German IF Design Award, the German Red Dot Award, and the Taiwan Golden Dot Design Award. Moreover, he established Pacman Art & Design Co. Ltd. and Studio Office design studio in Shanghai, China, and his art and design works have been showcased in numerous international exhibitions.
In the ensuing conversation, Shijie Hai expresses his passion for contemporary art and outlines his path to becoming a visual artist and designer. He reminisces about being captivated by contemporary art during his UK studies, and how engaging with fellow emerging artists and attending various lectures and exhibitions enriched his artistic insight and creative orientation. Following his academic endeavours, he dedicated himself to the visual arts, focusing on illustration and graphic design, before launching his own design studio.
Specific interview questions are as follows:
2: Can you share a specific moment or scene from the first piece of art you remember that stood out to you? How did it affect you?
4: You have explored themes such as vanity is not a sin and vanity is a small thing in the creation of your Being Liked Vanity Boy series of visual works. Why do you think it’s important to emphasize these feelings in your work?
5: Can you tell us about a particularly challenging piece or series you have created and how you overcame the process?
6: Can you share what subsequent impact your Red Dot Design Award and IF Design Award works in Berlin, Germany, which you are in both 2022 and 2023, have had on society and your personal significance or value?