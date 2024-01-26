Ruby Wax to Grace The Big Retreat Festival 2024 with Her Presence

The Big Retreat Festival is thrilled to confirm the participation of the inimitable Ruby Wax in its illustrious lineup, set for May 24-27, 2024. The renowned comedian, writer, and mental health advocate will add her signature wit and insights to the eagerly awaited festival, which is a celebration of adventure and well-being.

Ruby Wax, a prominent voice on mental health issues, has played a crucial role in de-stigmatising mental illness. Her involvement in the Festival’s schedule notably enhances The Big Retreat Festival’s dedication to wellness, self-care, and fostering open discussions about mental health.

The Festival will also feature an array of other notable figures, including musical artists Lucy Spraggan and The Feeling, fashion guru and DJ Gok Wan, Pussycat Dolls member Kimberley Wyatt, Love Island’s Dr. Alex George, neuroscientist Baroness Susan Greenfield, TV host Gail Porter, longevity and biohacking expert Dr Alka Patel, celebrated life coach Simon Ong, menopause authority Kate Rowe-Ham, fitness legend Mr Motivator, and wellness expert Madeleine Shaw.

The Big Retreat is more than a mere festival; it offers a transformative experience aimed at enriching the mind, body, and spirit. Nestled in the stunning Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, attendees will be treated to an array of activities, including motivational talks, fitness and yoga sessions, arts and crafts, wild swimming, wood fired saunas, exquisite food, and exceptional musical performances.

Amber Lort-Phillips, co-founder of The Big Retreat Festival, shared her enthusiasm: “We are beyond excited to welcome Ruby Wax to our incredible line-up of performers and speakers. Ruby’s passion for mental wellness aligns perfectly with The Festival’s ethos. Her presence will no doubt be a highlight and truly memorable.”

Tickets for this holistic health-focused festival are currently available for purchase. With a roster that showcases a diverse range of talents and advocates for holistic health, this year’s event promises to be an extraordinary experience.

For further details about The Big Retreat Festival and ticket purchases, visit www.thebigretreatfestival.com.