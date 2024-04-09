Bluewater’s Call to Action on World Health Day: Combat PFAS and Microplastic Water Contamination

On World Health Day, Bluewater, a pioneering force in water purification and drink solutions, is making a global appeal to government bodies to urgently tackle the issue of PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) and microplastics contaminating our drinking water.

PFAS chemicals, utilised since the 1940s, are known for their persistence in both the environment and human bodies, leading to potential health risks. Similarly, microplastics, which are tiny plastic fragments under 5mm in size, found in both tap and bottled water, are emerging as a significant health concern.

Bengt Rittri, Founder and CEO of Bluewater, expressed his alarm, stating, “There are thousands of different PFAS, some more widely used and studied than others. The fact that many of these substances break down very slowly is alarming. It’s unacceptable that these contaminants are present in our water, soil, air, and food. It’s time the producers of PFAS chemicals and throwaway plastic bottles are held accountable for the toxic mess they have created across our beautiful blue planet.”

Studies have linked exposure to certain PFAS compounds to various health issues, including developmental problems in children, reduced birth weight, and cancer. The widespread presence of PFAS and microplastics in our environment—water, soil, air, and food—represents a significant risk to both human health and the natural world.

A Bluewater investigation conducted in March 2024 in London and Stockholm highlighted the concerning levels of PFAS contamination in the tap water of these cities.

Bluewater is actively working to mitigate these risks by developing cutting-edge water purification technology that removes harmful PFAS and microplastics. The company’s under-sink purifiers also negate the need for plastic water bottles, helping to cut down on plastic pollution.

Launching in Europe this spring, Bluewater’s innovative Kitchen Station 1™ water purification system eliminates up to 99.97 percent of harmful chemicals and contaminants. The system not only ensures the cleanliness of drinking and cooking water but also enriches it with minerals from the ancient Swedish mountains, promoting better health.

Rittri further stated, “We’re not just in the business of providing clean water; we’re committed to promoting sustainable practices, improving water quality in local communities, and advancing environmental conservation efforts.”

Established in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2013, Bluewater has been committed to supplying clean, mineral-rich drinking water. Advocating for an end to plastic pollution, the company supports the use of reusable water bottles.

Bengt Rittri, a prominent Swedish environmental entrepreneur, urges governments worldwide to act decisively against PFAS and microplastic pollution, affirming, “In our commitment to a cleaner, healthier world, Bluewater is urging governments to act to reduce PFAS and microplastic contamination.” Bluewater’s mission is to provide access to clean, safe drinking water across the globe, from Europe and North America to Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.