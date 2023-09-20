BAEKKE Unveils New Brand Look at Exclusive London Pop-Up Event

BAEKKE, the Danish jewellery brand, is set to reveal its refreshed brand identity at an exclusive pop-up event at Huckletree Soho, located in the heart of London.

Aligned perfectly with the growing interest in coded jewellery, exemplified by the ‘Pear’ dating ring, BAEKKE is taking this concept to the next level and is excited to showcase its groundbreaking pieces.

Event Details:

Date: September 28, 2023

Time: 5 pm (Huckletree members), 7-9 pm (public)

5 pm (Huckletree members), 7-9 pm (public) Location: Huckletree Soho, Ingestre Court, Ingestre Pl, London W1F 0JL

Experience New Color Freedom: The pop-up event offers a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in a world of color and individuality. BAEKKE jewellery features beads that wearers can easily click on and off, allowing them to change their look at will. Whether it’s bracelets, pendants, or earrings, BAEKKE offers the chance to create consistent looks with jewellery that speaks a universal language.

Attendees can join the BAEKKE team and experiment with interchangeable beads, adding a touch of color coding to any outfit rotation. This innovative jewellery concept means endless style possibilities from just one piece, empowering wearers to choose colors that reflect their personality and preferences.

Sustainability at the Core: BAEKKE’s commitment to sustainability shines through in its designs. Each piece follows a cradle-to-cradle approach, ensuring that customers can feel good about their purchase, knowing that it can be easily recycled or repurposed when its lifecycle ends.

Exclusive Discounts for Attendees: The BAEKKE pop-up event at Huckletree Soho provides a fantastic introduction to jewellery pieces that elevate anyone’s style game. From bracelets to pendants, studs to ear chains, attendees can explore the collections and discover jewellery that allows for self-expression through meaningful colors, whether it’s expressing a mood, identity, or simply a vibe.

To celebrate the pop-up event, BAEKKE is offering an exclusive discount to all attendees on the night.

For more information about BAEKKE and its unique jewellery collections, visit https://baekke.shop and don’t miss the opportunity to experience colors that resonate differently at the pop-up event.