Rydale Unveils Extensive Global Expansion, Including Entry into the U.S., Through Rydale.com Launch
Rydale, the esteemed heritage clothing brand with a rich history dating back to its establishment in 1954, is excited to announce a substantial expansion into the United States and other global markets with the introduction of its new e-commerce platform, Rydale.com. Rydale.com is designed to provide an enhanced online shopping experience, featuring user-friendly navigation, secure payment options, and efficient delivery services. The platform will showcase Rydale’s extensive range of products, spanning from outdoor and country clothing to accessories, making them readily accessible to international customers. As part of its international initiative, Rydale remains committed to sustainable manufacturing practices without compromising the unwavering quality that has defined the brand for decades. By broadening its reach, Rydale aims to share its dedication to quality and sustainability on a global scale. Rooted in Yorkshire, Rydale holds community and heritage values at its core. The international expansion represents more than just a business venture; it is an opportunity to introduce the values and cultural richness of Yorkshire to a wider global audience. Alex Moore, E-commerce Manager of Rydale, expressed, “This is a momentous occasion for Rydale. The launch of Rydale.com allows us to share our uniquely British, quality products with a wider global audience. We’re excited to blend our long-standing tradition of British craftsmanship with cutting-edge e-commerce capabilities.” Established in 1954, Rydale has been crafting high-quality clothing that encapsulates the essence of the British countryside for over six decades. Headquartered in Yorkshire, the brand takes pride in its British heritage and the meticulous craftsmanship that goes into every product. For further information, please visit www.rydale.com.
