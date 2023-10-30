Tutu Pikin Chosen for the 2023 Spirit of Christmas – Bridging the Gap Between Christmas and Africa

Tutu Pikin (https://tutupikin.com), the Affordable Luxury African Lifestyle Brand, has received the esteemed approval of House & Garden and is set to join other prestigious brands at the renowned upmarket Christmas Shopping Fair, Spirit of Christmas. This marks a historic moment as the Spirit of Christmas converges with the Spirit of Africa.

The fair is scheduled to take place from October 30th to November 5th, between 10 am and 6 pm, at Olympia London.

You can locate Tutu Pikin in the Grand Hall at Stand J99, where they will proudly showcase their latest collection.