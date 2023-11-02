YBL’s Beauty Vision: Customised, Convenient, and Inclusive

#YBL is revolutionising the beauty industry by offering personalised beauty services at your convenience. Their vision is to establish a network of dedicated beauticians (#YBL-ers) who can build their clientele on their terms while ensuring that every woman has access to the beauty services she needs to look and feel her best.

Founder Kristyn Maddox envisions #YBL as a platform that transcends traditional beauty services, which are often segmented by specific treatments. The goal is to empower women to create their own personalised “glam squad” for various services, all centrally managed and tailored to customer preferences across the United States.

Currently, #YBL offers a range of services in the Phoenix and Las Vegas metropolitan areas, including makeup application, spray tanning, brow services, hair styling, unicorn braids, and permanent jewelry. They have also partnered with Craftbae, owned by LaKeera Slaughter, to offer select merchandise. While #YBL operates as a mobile or on-location service, they have plans to expand and introduce #YBL salons in the near future.

At the heart of #YBL are the beauticians or #YBL-ers. The platform is deeply committed to celebrating and elevating these talented women who help us enhance our appearance and self-confidence. #YBL provides beauticians with the necessary equipment to support their services, ensuring consistency in the customer experience. Moreover, commission splits for services meet or exceed 50%, exceeding industry standards that often offer much lower compensation.

Founder Kristyn Maddox explains, “#YBL is my vision for creating an on-demand based, beauty-as-a-service model where women can access whatever service they need, anywhere. This business is inspired by the talented women I have seen in my lifetime, that are held back by unnecessary processes and unfair business models.”

“#YBL is dedicated to elevating the beautician offering equitable pay, flexible hours, and meaningful benefits to help them build their clientele, and their finances on their terms to ultimately create a network that supports whatever service you need to live Your Best Life.”

#YBL strives to establish a positive cycle that empowers beauticians while providing instant access to services that enhance the well-being and confidence of everyone.

#YBL will introduce itself to the Phoenix community on November 3rd, during Roosevelt Row’s First Friday event. Founder Kristyn Maddox and core team members will be available for interviews to share their vision and commitment to redefining the beauty industry.