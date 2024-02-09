Celebrate Love with The Rüya London Valentine’s Day Experience: Anatolian Elegance in Mayfair

Step into the heart of Anatolian sophistication this Valentine’s Day at Rüya London, Mayfair’s epitome of romantic dining. On the evening of Wednesday, February 14th, 2024, Rüya London extends a warm invitation to couples to partake in a Valentine’s celebration that promises an evening of passion-infused dining, featuring a meticulously curated three-course menu, signature cocktails by Whitley Neill gin, and the enchanting ‘Love Box’ as a parting gift.

The evening’s festivities commence with the “Red Velvet Romance,” an exclusive cocktail conceived by Head Mixologist Francesco Medici in collaboration with Whitley Neill gin, specially crafted for Rüya’s Valentine’s revelry. The culinary journey continues with Chef Halit Deniz’s sumptuous three-course set menu, highlighting specialties such as Seared Scallops, aged Rib-eye steak, and the indulgent Raspberry Hot Chocolate Pudding, among others.

To immortalise the evening, each couple will be provided with a Polaroid camera, allowing for instant keepsakes of their cherished moments. The night concludes with the presentation of a ‘Love Box’, filled with Rüya’s celebrated Lokum, mini-Negronis, and a Polaroid memento of the evening. Guests are encouraged to share their experiences with a bespoke Instagram filter, tailor-made for the Rüya Valentine’s Experience.

The Valentine’s experience at Rüya London is valued at £95 per person and is available for bookings from 17:30 to 22:00 on Wednesday, February 14th, 2024. Book your unforgettable evening by visiting the Rüya website, emailing reservations@Rüyalondon.com, or by phoning 020 3848 6710.

Rüya Group, established in 2018, has garnered acclaim with its venues in Cannes, Dubai, Riyadh, and Doha, and Rüya London stands out as a distinguished venue for dining and socialising in Mayfair. Located within the luxurious Grosvenor Park Hotel on Park Lane, Rüya London provides an inviting atmosphere where love and culinary craftsmanship beautifully merge.

For those who cannot make it on a weekday, Rüya London’s renowned Bottomless Brunch is available every Saturday from 12 pm to 3 pm, offering couples a chance to enjoy 90 minutes of endless drinks and a feast inspired by Turkish cuisine for only £60 per person. Further details can be found on our website.

VALENTINE’S DAY SET MENU:



Complimentary Cocktail: Red Velvet Romance (Whitley Neil gin, Cranberry juice, Chambord, Grand Marnier, Raspberry purée

(Choose one from each course)

Starters

Seared Scallops

Jerusalem Artichoke Purèe, Monk’s Beard and Roasted Hazelnut

Fırın Pancar

Roasted Beetroot Salad, Goat Cheese and Corn Bread

Tantuni

Diced Beef, Smoked Paprika, Cherry Tomatoes, Pitta Bread Mains

Tiger Prawns

Orzo Pasta and Shellfish Bisque

Roasted Pumpkin

Spiced Rice, Pumpkin Purèe and Pomegranate

36 Days Dry-Aged Rib-Eye Steak

Za’atar Sauce

Desserts

Blood Orange Revani

Blood Orange Caramel Compote and Orange Marmalade Ice Cream

Raspberry Hot Chocolate Pudding

Jivara and Mint Cremeaux and Vanilla Ice Cream