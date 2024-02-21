NEC Group Champions Sustainable Practices in Asset Disposal via NCM Auctions Collaboration

The premier live events organisation, NEC Group, is advancing its commitment to ‘Better Events Strategy’ through the promotion of sustainable and ethical clearance of surplus catering and bar equipment, rigging, and plant machinery.

NCM Auctions, a specialist auction and asset management firm based in South Yorkshire, has been enlisted by the Group to manage the consolidation of excess assets from NEC Group’s marquee location, the NEC in Birmingham.

The exclusive digital auction showcases over 300 items from the NEC, encompassing catering appliances and beverage dispensers, machinery and access equipment, rigging, event chairs, wide-format printing devices, furnishings, components of machines, and much more.

The innovative methodology employed by NCM Auctions facilitates the repurposing and renewal of these assets, averting their disposal in landfills. This sustainable practice contributes to positive societal and economic outcomes while assisting the NEC Group in achieving its goal of minimising the environmental footprint of its operations in the event sector.

Alex McCormick of NCM Auctions highlighted the significance of such auctions for smaller entities: “When a leader in the events space like NEC Group partners with us to consolidate their assets it makes this equipment and machinery available to smaller businesses, whether they be start-ups, scale-ups, community groups or charities – they all benefit from gaining access to this kit at a fraction of the cost of trying to source or acquire it new.

“This circular approach to reusing and redeploying equipment, that is very much in demand, helps divert it from landfill or expensive disposal costs. It’s a win-win situation for our auction buyers and the client.

“I want to thank the team at NEC Group for working with us on this project and putting together such an extensive catalogue that has already received significant interest and pre-registration from our regular auction buyers.”

The NEC Group auction is online now, and bidding ends on 22 February. Those interested can browse the catalogue and register to bid.