STC INSISO and ANSA Data Analytics Collaborate to Launch Cost-effective ERP Solution

STC INSISO and ANSA Data Analytics have unveiled a state-of-the-art enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution, named Centerpoint ERP, aimed at enhancing organisational efficiency. This platform, a result of a substantial investment by STC INSISO, marks a significant stride towards excellence in business solutions.

Projected to contribute 20% to STC INSISO’s expected £5 million turnover in the next 18-24 months, Centerpoint ERP stands as a testament to the company’s confidence in its transformative potential for business operations.

The ERP system is especially suited for companies in well intervention and operations services, with Well-SENSE Technology Ltd. being an early adopter. Richard Gordon, Operations Supervisor at Well-SENSE, attests to the system’s efficacy: “Prior to using Centerpoint, everything in our company was tracked by spreadsheets. This was extremely inefficient, with no connectivity between them, meaning there were a lot of multiple data entries required to keep everything up to date.

“Centerpoint has allowed us to collate our assets, logistics, operations project and QHSE into one focused solution, streamlining the whole process. It has made a significant difference to the efficiency of the operations side of our business.”

The collaboration between STC INSISO, known for its COMET technology suite, and ANSA Data Analytics, renowned for its data insight capabilities, has resulted in the Centerpoint ERP. This partnership leverages over a decade of joint experience to address a market need for an accessible ERP solution, highlighted by their research indicating a 70% demand among engaged organisations.

Offering rapid deployment and cost-efficiency, Centerpoint ERP aims to bridge the market gap, presenting an advantageous solution for businesses, particularly SMEs, seeking to enhance their operational efficiency without the hefty price tag of traditional ERP systems.

Both STC INSISO and ANSA Data Analytics are optimistic about the impact of Centerpoint ERP on the business landscape. Arrash Nekonam, Chief Technology Officer at STC INSISO, commented: “We are thrilled to introduce Centerpoint ERP – a culmination of our combined expertise and commitment to empowering businesses with innovative solutions. Centerpoint ERP is not just a software platform; it’s a catalyst for growth, efficiency, and resilience in an ever-changing business landscape.”

Maurillio Addario, Analytics and Software Engineering Director at ANSA, echoed this sentiment: “We believe that the collaborative efforts of STC INSISO’s development expertise and ANSA Data Analytics’ data-driven insights will set a new standard in the ERP space. Centerpoint ERP is designed to be a strategic asset for businesses, enabling them to navigate complexities and achieve their goals.

For further details on Centerpoint ERP and to arrange a complimentary demo, please visit www.centerpoint.pro.