Introducing ECoachManager Lite: A No-Cost Version of the Premier Marketing Suite for Transport Businesses

ECoachManager, a leading provider of transport management solutions, is excited to unveil ECoachManager Lite, a complimentary version of its advanced transport management platform, specifically devised for marketing and business development purposes.
Launched on the 15th of February, ECoachManager Lite is tailored to meet the unique needs of small enterprises within the transport sector, aiming to enhance their marketing efforts and expand their operations without incurring any costs.
ECoachManager Lite encompasses the essential marketing functionalities of its parent system, aimed at elevating customer satisfaction and making the booking process more efficient. This gratis version presents users with essential tools for marketing and business growth, allowing them to explore and evaluate the features of the eCoachManager framework.
Mark Bond, CEO, expressed his enthusiasm: “As part of our commitment to fostering growth and innovation, we are pleased to offer a complimentary ‘Test Drive’ of our revolutionary system. ECoachManager Lite serves as a free trial of the ECoachManager ecosystem, designed to streamline marketing and grow your transport business.”
- Customised booking link for straightforward customer enquiries
- Lite management admin system with comprehensive marketing tools
- Customer response automation and centralised customer data (CRM)
- User-friendly and customisable interface to suit various business models
- Minimal training needed
- Further customisation available
- Vehicle, Driver, and Maintenance record-keeping tools
- Vehicle tracking
- Driver App for driver communication, comprehensive reporting tools
- Calendar planning tool
- e-Commerce payment compatibilities
- Accounting package integrations
- Streamlined booking and accounts management
- Keeps all your records in one place and has a user-friendly and customisable interface to suit various business models
- Training and Full customer support
- Language translation component.