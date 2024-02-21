Introducing ECoachManager Lite: A No-Cost Version of the Premier Marketing Suite for Transport Businesses

ECoachManager, a leading provider of transport management solutions, is excited to unveil ECoachManager Lite, a complimentary version of its advanced transport management platform, specifically devised for marketing and business development purposes.

Launched on the 15th of February, ECoachManager Lite is tailored to meet the unique needs of small enterprises within the transport sector, aiming to enhance their marketing efforts and expand their operations without incurring any costs.

ECoachManager Lite encompasses the essential marketing functionalities of its parent system, aimed at elevating customer satisfaction and making the booking process more efficient. This gratis version presents users with essential tools for marketing and business growth, allowing them to explore and evaluate the features of the eCoachManager framework.

Mark Bond, CEO, expressed his enthusiasm: “As part of our commitment to fostering growth and innovation, we are pleased to offer a complimentary ‘Test Drive’ of our revolutionary system. ECoachManager Lite serves as a free trial of the ECoachManager ecosystem, designed to streamline marketing and grow your transport business.”

Key features of ECoachManager Lite include:

Customised booking link for straightforward customer enquiries

Lite management admin system with comprehensive marketing tools

Customer response automation and centralised customer data (CRM)

User-friendly and customisable interface to suit various business models

Minimal training needed

Further customisation available

ECoachManager Lite customers can upgrade to the complete comprehensive transportation management solution anytime.

Key features of ECoachManager include: