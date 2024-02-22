CloudGuard Announces Strategic Addition to Its Senior Leadership Team

CloudGuard, a leader in AI-based cybersecurity solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Warda Duale as Head of Alliances and Customer Experience. Warda’s role will be central to driving strategic partnership development and customer success initiatives, thereby reinforcing CloudGuard’s pledge to provide top-tier service and value to its customers.

Bringing a substantial background in cybersecurity and customer relations management, Warda Duale has previously been instrumental at Tiberium (now Ontinue), where she played a vital role in developing effective customer success frameworks and maintaining strong client relationships.

Her involvement is key to enhancing CloudGuard’s partnership with Microsoft. With her comprehensive industry knowledge and strategic orientation, Warda is tasked with bolstering the partnership between CloudGuard and Microsoft to deliver greater value and more seamless experiences for customers, promoting innovation and growth within the cybersecurity field.

Matt Lovell, CEO of CloudGuard, welcomed Warda to the team, stating, “Warda brings significant cybersecurity experience to enhance customer onboarding and partnerships, continual improvement, and actionable insights to our ever-evolving automation journey. She will add amazing ideas, strengths, leadership and technical capabilities to our senior team – helping us to deliver better, faster customer experiences.”

Javid Khan, CloudGuard’s CTO, also celebrated the appointment, underscoring the company’s dedication to customer excellence. “Our number one priority is our customers. Warda is an exciting addition to the Guardian team, helping to champion new onboarding concepts, developing our partnerships, and taking CloudGuard to the next phase of our journey.”

The hiring of Warda Duale represents a significant moment for CloudGuard as it seeks to enhance its market presence in cybersecurity. With her distinguished track record and strategic insight, Warda is well-equipped to lead initiatives in alliances and customer experience, further establishing CloudGuard as a dependable cybersecurity partner.

Warda Duale expressed her excitement about her new role, saying, “I am thrilled to join CloudGuard and contribute to its mission of safeguarding organisations in an increasingly complex threat landscape. I am particularly excited about the opportunity to build meaningful alliances and elevate the customer experience to new heights. Together with the talented team at CloudGuard, I look forward to delivering exceptional value and service to our clients.”