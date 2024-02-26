ZUGU Case Marks Philanthropic Triumph with $1 Million in Donations to Children International

ZUGU Case, the brand behind the market’s most esteemed iPad case, is thrilled to share a landmark moment in its commitment to philanthropy. Founder Tim Angel, since ZUGU’s establishment in 2007, has been a staunch advocate for Children International, pledging 10% of ZUGU’s profits to the organization. This dedication has resulted in a monumental contribution of over $1 million, profoundly affecting the lives of thousands of impoverished children worldwide by offering them a chance to break free from poverty and access life-altering opportunities.

Empowering Through Education and Mental Health Support

ZUGU’s charitable philosophy is rooted in the belief of equipping individuals with necessary skills for meaningful employment, thereby interrupting the poverty cycle. This mirrors the timeless wisdom of teaching someone to fish to ensure their sustenance for life. Tim Angel’s resolve to effect change began with sponsoring individual children through Children International in 2007. His commitment has since expanded, directly aiding 42 children and ensuring they receive crucial services such as healthcare, educational assistance, life skills, and vocational training until they complete their education.

Significantly, ZUGU has been a pivotal contributor to the “Into Employment” program, incorporating workforce development training and higher education scholarships. The HOPE scholarships, supported by ZUGU, have facilitated 965 young individuals in pursuing their academic and professional aspirations, thereby enabling them to secure stable employment and escape poverty.

In addition to educational and vocational support, ZUGU Case has significantly contributed to mental health initiatives. The Emotional Well-Being Program, reaching close to 6,000 young people, employs art and music as tools for teaching resilience, self-management, and coping mechanisms, preparing them to face life’s adversities successfully.

Fostering Positive Change in Communities

ZUGU’s dedication to community betterment was exemplified by its financial backing for the refurbishment of the Community Center in Colombia, named Santa Rosa. The center’s inauguration on March 25, 2021, symbolizes ZUGU’s commitment to instigating positive communal transformations.

Moreover, ZUGU has enhanced the educational landscape by donating 250 tablets, thus providing underprivileged learners with critical access to digital education and global information.

Reflecting on these achievements, Tim Angel remarked, “Our journey with Children International and other initiatives has been incredibly rewarding. We believe in giving back to the community and creating lasting change. The milestones we’ve achieved together inspire us to continue making a positive impact on the lives of those in need.”

ZUGU Case encourages its clientele, collaborators, and the wider community to join in commemorating this significant philanthropic milestone and to lend ongoing support to Children International and other impactful initiatives aimed at improving the lives of children and families around the world.

For more information about ZUGU Case’s charitable initiatives, please visit the ZUGU Case Give Back Charity Campaign.