Joosup Spearheads Support for the UK’s Inaugural Everything Electric Exhibition

Joosup, the trailblazing startup in EV charger sharing, is proudly supporting the UK’s first Everything Electric show as the exclusive sponsor of the Electric Café (Stand S30), hosted at ExCel, London.

Set to take place from the 28th to the 30th of March, the event is organised by the renowned Fully Charged team and forms part of the leading EV and home energy conference series on a global scale. It promises over 100 exhibitors, in excess of 50 live sessions, and a platform for in-depth dialogue on the finest home charging solutions and the challenges inherent in public charging infrastructure.

Emerging in the summer of 2023, Joosup utilises the latent network of private off-street chargers to address the shortfall in public infrastructure, delivering bookable, economical, and reliable charging options for EV drivers in apartment dwellings or areas with scant public charging access. Its app acts as a marketplace, offering EV owners the chance to find bookable electrified parking at attractive rates, while property owners can earn extra income by renting out their chargers.

Joosup’s involvement in the imminent Everything Electric show underscores its ongoing effort to promote ‘destination charging’ and facilitate dialogue on the cost-effective, accessible, and green alternative of EV charger sharing to the traditional ‘just in time’ public charging approach.

Simon Burge, Founder and CEO of Joosup, states: “EV charger sharing practices are key in growing the available network and also encouraging the transition away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Joosup is making the EV charging experience as simple and effective as possible, providing peace of mind and eliminating range and charger anxiety.”

“By attending Everything Electric London we hope to contribute to the all-important discussion around how we can continue to improve the EV ownership experience and bring the EV community closer together. We look forward to connecting with fellow EV owners and enthusiasts and being a part of such a key industry event.”

To commemorate this announcement, Joosup is hosting a prize draw, allowing its app users to win a pair of tickets to the show for free, available throughout the event’s duration. Entry is open to both new and current users until midnight on Saturday, 16th March 2024, with the winners being notified shortly after via email.