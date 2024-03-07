Detego Global Teams Up with England Police Rugby Union for South African Tour

Detego Global, a leader in digital forensics and cybersecurity solutions, has announced its sponsorship of the England Police Rugby Union Football Club, as they gear up for an exhilarating tour of South Africa. This partnership symbolizes a fusion of cutting-edge technology and the enduring spirit of rugby, highlighting community and sportsmanship.

The England Police Rugby Union Football Club, known for its role in fostering camaraderie and wellness within the policing community, is set to continue its legacy with an upcoming tour to Cape Town, South Africa, in May 2024, following successful expeditions to Hong Kong and Canada.

Dave Kirk, founder of Detego Global and a passionate rugby fan, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We’re thrilled to support the England Police Rugby Union Football Club as they mark a significant milestone in their sporting journey. At Detego Global, our commitment to community spirit is unwavering, and we seize every opportunity to contribute positively to the incredible clients we serve in the law enforcement, military and corporate sectors.”

He further expressed the personal significance of the sponsorship, adding, “Sharing a passion for rugby with my South African wife makes this sponsorship personally significant. Supporting a sport that embodies discipline, respect and integrity—values at the heart of Detego Global—goes beyond mere sponsorship. It reflects our shared principles and dedication to making a positive impact.”

Detego Global is renowned for its innovative approach to investigative technology, offering a suite of tools that assist in tackling severe crimes. The company’s Unified Digital Forensics Platform is especially noted for its efficiency in expediting investigations and achieving swift results.

Andy Lister, Managing Director at Detego Global, emphasized the broader implications of the partnership, remarking, “We are honoured to strengthen our ties with the law enforcement community through this strategic alliance with the England Police Rugby Union Football Club. Our dedication transcends the provision of advanced technological solutions; it involves building enduring partnerships that empower and provide unwavering support to the wider law enforcement community.”

Detego Global’s ethos of “Progress through Purpose” is evident in its extensive CSR activities, reflecting its commitment to societal impact. The sponsorship of the England Police Rugby Union Football Club is a testament to this mission.

Andy Ward, Vice-President of the England Police RUFC, welcomed the collaboration, stating, “We’re excited to be working with Detego Global on this exciting stage of our journey. Their strong presence in the UK’s law enforcement landscape makes them an ideal partner, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership.”