Discover the Essence of Afghanistan at DARBAR Restaurant and Lounge in Hanger Lane, London

Experience the heart and soul of Afghanistan at DARBAR Restaurant and Lounge, an enchanting addition to London’s culinary landscape, now open at 69 Hanger Lane, W5 1DP. Boasting a high-end luxury restaurant on the ground floor and a captivating lounge on the first floor, complete with a rooftop offering a delightful selection of fresh juices, teas, and Shisha, DARBAR beckons guests to relish the rich flavours and cultural heritage of Afghanistan, all served with love and passion.

Embark on a unique dining voyage that seamlessly fuses contemporary elegance with the essence of Afghan cuisine at DARBAR Restaurant and Lounge. Upon stepping foot inside DARBAR, guests are transported to a world where Afghan hospitality warmly intertwines with the tantalising aromas of authentic dishes.

DARBAR’s culinary journey encompasses a delightful array of Afghan delicacies, from the hearty Kabuli Pulao to the aromatic Mantu, all masterfully prepared with love and passion using time-honoured recipes passed down through generations. Each dish is a testament to Afghanistan’s rich culinary heritage, ensuring an unforgettable dining experience for all.

Indulge in the fragrant aroma of freshly baked Afghan bread, warm and soft, straight from the traditional tandoor oven. Savor tender kebabs, grilled to perfection and infused with a delightful blend of spices that enliven the palate. Not to be missed is the home-made Afghan Sheeryakh, a true embodiment of Afghan street food.

The heart of DARBAR lies in the belief that food is a universal language that touches the soul. Skilled chefs, well-versed in the art of Afghan cooking, pour their hearts into each dish, offering guests a menu that beautifully reflects Afghanistan’s culinary traditions. From classic favourites like Kabuli Pulao, Mantu, and Ashak to the chef’s innovative creations, every bite narrates a story of heritage and a profound love for Afghan cuisine.

The restaurant’s ambiance has been thoughtfully curated to create an inviting atmosphere that complements the dining experience. Adorned with tasteful décor and soothing colours, the interiors pay homage to Afghan culture and art, setting the stage for intimate dinners, family gatherings, and joyous celebrations.

The DARBAR Lounge presents an enticing space for guests to unwind and relish an array of offerings. Delight in handcrafted Mocktails, Afghan-inspired beverages, and a refreshing selection of healthy fresh juices. For those seeking added relaxation, a premium selection of shisha flavours awaits. The lounge offers an ideal setting for socialising, unwinding, and cherishing the company of friends in an atmosphere of laid-back sophistication.

At DARBAR, “Food from Afghanistan with Love” is not merely a slogan; it embodies the restaurant’s core ethos. The team is deeply passionate about sharing the richness of Afghan cuisine with the world, evident in every dish served at DARBAR.

Embracing diversity and celebrating Afghanistan’s cultural heritage, DARBAR’s menu thoughtfully caters to every palate, offering options for vegetarians and vegans, ensuring that all guests can indulge in the delights of Afghan cuisine.

About DARBAR Restaurant and Lounge: Conceived by Sahar Azimi, a seasoned entrepreneur with a profound love for Afghan culture and cuisine, DARBAR is a testament to her vision of creating a welcoming space that unites people through their shared love for food. The grand opening marks the beginning of a culinary journey that transports guests to the heart of Afghanistan, where flavours come alive, and cherished memories are made.

Operating seven days a week, from 11 am to 11 pm, Sundays to Wednesdays, and from 11 am to 12 midnight, Thursdays to Saturdays, DARBAR eagerly awaits your presence.

For press inquiries and additional information, kindly reach out to the dedicated press email at press@DARBARLDN.com. Connect with DARBAR on various social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, by following @DARBARLDN.

Finding DARBAR is effortless, located at 69 Hanger Lane, London, W5 1DP, with ample free car parking spaces. The nearest underground station is Hanger Lane Underground Station (Central lane), just a 5-6 minutes walk away. Alternatively, the Alperton Underground Station, served by the Piccadilly Lane, is a mere 10-minute walk. Additionally, excellent bus access is available, with the 483 and 487 buses, along with the N83 night service.