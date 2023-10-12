tastecard Reveals the Nations Biggest Caffeine Addicts: Where Does Your City Rank?

Just like Brits across the nation, tastecard know the value of the perfect cup of coffee. But this brewed a deeper curiosity: how are people enjoying their coffee, and where are they looking to make a saving.
A deep-dive into the UK’s caffeine habits exposed the UK’s most caffeinated cities, and shed a light on the types of coffee getting us going every day.
According to our data analysis, London tops the list with a staggering 97,270 total monthly searches for coffee, followed closely by Edinburgh (20,290), Manchester (15,000), and Birmingham (11,810). On the flip side, it appears Southwark needs a caffeine boost, falling at the bottom with only 700 total searches for coffee per month and 5,600 in 2023 alone.
Top 5 Most Caffeinated Cities of 2023 are:
London – 778,160 total searches
Edinburgh – 162,320 total searches
Manchester – 120,000 total searches
Birmingham – 118,080 total searches
York – 112,000 total searches
The Nation’s Favourite Coffee?
When it comes to the types of coffee, the understated Americano steals the show with a whopping 1,350,960 total avg searches in 2023. It is followed by the Flat White (216,800), Cappuccino (177,600), and the exotic Chai Latte (177,600).
Top 3 Coffee Types of 2023 are:
Americano – 1,350,960 total searches*
Flat White – 216,800 total searches*
Cappuccino – 177,600 total searches*
What’s Flying Off the Shelves?
Our data also gives insight into the nation’s favourite coffee purchases with tastecard’s sample audience. The Latte Regular leads the pack with 22.3k sold, followed by Cappuccino Regular (14.6k sold), Flat White (13.9k sold), and Americano Regular (13.1k sold).
Top 3 Coffee Purchases:
Latte Regular – 22.3k sold
Cappuccino Regular – 14.6k sold
Flat White – 13.9k sold
Are You Ready To Join The Buzz?
We hope our caffeine investigation has been an eye-opener. Whether you’re an Americano aficionado in London or a Latte lover in Oxford, it’s clear the UK has a rich tapestry of coffee enthusiasts.
But the most important fact of all is the 25% savings on Barista made drinks with tastecard. Meaning non tastecard members are missing out of £117 worth of savings
Notes: Based on using tastecard’s 25% off barista made drinks on an avg coffee price x3 a week.
Join tastecard today to sip and save on your favourite drinks, all the while partaking in the nation’s grand coffee tradition!
*savings based on the national avg for a cup of coffee of £3.25, with the avg user buying coffee x3 times a week.
Further details on coffee search volumes per location below.
Location | Coffee (total search volume over 2023)
London | 778,160
Edinburgh | 162,320
Soho | 128,080
Manchester | 120,000
Glasgow | 118,080
York | 112,000
Birmingham | 94,480
Oxford | 88,720
Brighton | 78,720
Bath | 76,240
Cardiff | 76,000
Bristol | 74,960
Cambridge | 72,240
Covent Garden | 70,560
Leeds | 64,160
Reading | 63,200
Liverpool | 56,960
Newcastle | 53,360
Sheffield | 46,240
Nottingham | 40,480
Camden | 40,240
Aberdeen | 39,360
Leicester | 36,480
Wandsworth | 32,960
Chester | 32,720
Milton Keynes | 31,520
Norwich | 30,640
Southampton | 26,080
Hackney | 23,760
Plymouth | 22,960
Hull | 21,600
Dundee | 20,880
Greenwich | 19,040
Bournemouth | 18,880
Derby | 18,240
Swansea | 17,120
Coventry | 13,680
Bradford | 11,920
Bolton | 10,800
Blackpool | 7,600
Southwark | 5,600
