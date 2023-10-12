tastecard Reveals the Nations Biggest Caffeine Addicts: Where Does Your City Rank?

Just like Brits across the nation, tastecard know the value of the perfect cup of coffee. But this brewed a deeper curiosity: how are people enjoying their coffee, and where are they looking to make a saving.

A deep-dive into the UK’s caffeine habits exposed the UK’s most caffeinated cities, and shed a light on the types of coffee getting us going every day.

According to our data analysis, London tops the list with a staggering 97,270 total monthly searches for coffee, followed closely by Edinburgh (20,290), Manchester (15,000), and Birmingham (11,810). On the flip side, it appears Southwark needs a caffeine boost, falling at the bottom with only 700 total searches for coffee per month and 5,600 in 2023 alone.

Top 5 Most Caffeinated Cities of 2023 are:

London – 778,160 total searches

Edinburgh – 162,320 total searches

Manchester – 120,000 total searches

Birmingham – 118,080 total searches

York – 112,000 total searches

The Nation’s Favourite Coffee?

When it comes to the types of coffee, the understated Americano steals the show with a whopping 1,350,960 total avg searches in 2023. It is followed by the Flat White (216,800), Cappuccino (177,600), and the exotic Chai Latte (177,600).

Top 3 Coffee Types of 2023 are:

Americano – 1,350,960 total searches*

Flat White – 216,800 total searches*

Cappuccino – 177,600 total searches*

What’s Flying Off the Shelves?

Our data also gives insight into the nation’s favourite coffee purchases with tastecard’s sample audience. The Latte Regular leads the pack with 22.3k sold, followed by Cappuccino Regular (14.6k sold), Flat White (13.9k sold), and Americano Regular (13.1k sold).

Top 3 Coffee Purchases:

Latte Regular – 22.3k sold

Cappuccino Regular – 14.6k sold

Flat White – 13.9k sold

Are You Ready To Join The Buzz?

We hope our caffeine investigation has been an eye-opener. Whether you’re an Americano aficionado in London or a Latte lover in Oxford, it’s clear the UK has a rich tapestry of coffee enthusiasts.

But the most important fact of all is the 25% savings on Barista made drinks with tastecard. Meaning non tastecard members are missing out of £117 worth of savings

Notes: Based on using tastecard’s 25% off barista made drinks on an avg coffee price x3 a week.

*savings based on the national avg for a cup of coffee of £3.25, with the avg user buying coffee x3 times a week.

Further details on coffee search volumes per location below.

Location | Coffee (total search volume over 2023)

London | 778,160

Edinburgh | 162,320

Soho | 128,080

Manchester | 120,000

Glasgow | 118,080

York | 112,000

Birmingham | 94,480

Oxford | 88,720

Brighton | 78,720

Bath | 76,240

Cardiff | 76,000

Bristol | 74,960

Cambridge | 72,240

Covent Garden | 70,560

Leeds | 64,160

Reading | 63,200

Liverpool | 56,960

Newcastle | 53,360

Sheffield | 46,240

Nottingham | 40,480

Camden | 40,240

Aberdeen | 39,360

Leicester | 36,480

Wandsworth | 32,960

Chester | 32,720

Milton Keynes | 31,520

Norwich | 30,640

Southampton | 26,080

Hackney | 23,760

Plymouth | 22,960

Hull | 21,600

Dundee | 20,880

Greenwich | 19,040

Bournemouth | 18,880

Derby | 18,240

Swansea | 17,120

Coventry | 13,680

Bradford | 11,920

Bolton | 10,800

Blackpool | 7,600

Southwark | 5,600