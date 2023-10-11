Whole Food Earth Acquires Raw Gorilla to Promote Healthy Eating and Tackle Ultra-Processed Foods

Leading UK natural food brand and online retailer, Whole Food Earth, has announced its acquisition of Raw Gorilla, a healthy breakfast staples and snacks brand. This move marks the second acquisition within ten months for Whole Food Earth, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its portfolio of health-conscious and sustainable food brands.

Fighting the Ultra-Processed Food Trend

Ultra-processed foods have become increasingly prevalent in the UK, comprising nearly 60% of all calories consumed, leading to health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Whole Food Earth is on a mission to combat this trend by promoting healthy food habits, offering nutrient-packed cooking and baking ingredients, organic whole foods, and pantry staples at affordable prices. Their bulk packaging ensures easy access to unprocessed and sustainable food options, addressing the cost of living crisis while also reducing environmental impact.

Investing in a Healthier Future

The acquisition of Raw Gorilla aligns with Whole Food Earth‘s commitment to providing customers with an extensive range of natural, sustainable, and less processed food options. Raw Gorilla offers a variety of raw organic, unprocessed snacks, including no-added-sugar granola and low-carb chocolate, catering to conscious diets. These products are Soil Association organic certified, vegan, keto-friendly, gluten-free, and suitable for health-conscious consumers.

Expanding Opportunities and Product Range

Whole Food Earth’s acquisition offers Raw Gorilla new business opportunities and product launches, including a selection of nut butter and healthy unrefined oils. The company will also operate Raw Gorilla listings in supermarkets and online stores, allowing the brand to reach a broader consumer base within and outside the UK.

A Commitment to Healthy Eating

This acquisition comes on the heels of Whole Food Earth’s purchase of The Vegan Kind, the UK’s largest online plant-based shop, in December 2022. The retailer revamped the brand and currently operates it as vegankind.com, offering over 13,000 plant-based products, spanning food, cosmetics, cleaning, and zero-waste categories.

Quote from Tiago Pita, E-commerce Director of Whole Food Earth: “We are thrilled for Raw Gorilla brand to join the Whole Food Earth family. Our brand provides ethically sourced, nutritious, affordable organic ingredients to UK families. With the addition of Raw Gorilla, we will be offering naturally processed and protein-rich foods that are essential for a healthy lifestyle. We aim to direct the food industry in a more sustainable way that is better for the consumer and the planet. We want to make sure that more people can access healthier, nutrient-dense real food that offers high quality without compromise.”

