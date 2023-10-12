All Sysco’s British employees to be offered Sustainability Training

Sysco GB has begun a programme that will offer all 8,000 of its British workforce training in sustainability.

The initiative, which has been created in association with sustainability consultancy, Knowledge Labs from Nutritics, will provide a unique training programme to provide Sysco’s British workforce with the knowledge and tools to support customers across the foodservice and hospitality industries to become more sustainable.

The programme launches customer-facing sales colleagues who will undertake eight modules. These cover key sustainability topics including Climate Change; Carbon Footprinting; Operational Sustainability; Healthy and Sustainable Diets; and Food Waste, with the plan to enable colleagues across the business to better understand the importance of sustainability at Sysco and in its customers’ businesses.

There will also be bespoke training for Sysco GB’s 15 development chefs, who will receive additional face-to-face training on the main challenges for a sustainable food system at every stage of the food chain and will look at the latest thinking on plant-forward and healthy, sustainable dishes.

Michael Andersen, Chief Commercial Officer at Sysco GB, said: “By far the biggest portion of our carbon footprint as a business is the food that we sell. This training aims to transform our sales teams into sustainability champions – supporting our customers to better understand the impact that they can have through their businesses and in particular their menus.

“We believe we’ve created one of the most comprehensive training programmes that the sector’s seen, which reflects the growing importance of sustainability across the supply chain. It builds on the success of our plant-based range and the work we’ve done to promote a plant-forward diet. Now, our teams will be armed with the knowledge that helps customers on their own sustainability journeys.”

Stephen Nolan, CEO of Nutritics said: “This partnership provides a fantastic opportunity to work collaboratively with Sysco – sharing our expertise and knowledge to help empower colleagues to make a difference and support customers on their sustainability journey.”

The Knowledge Labs consultancy service from Nutritics launched earlier this year and is steered by Director, Elbha Purcell.