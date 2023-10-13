“Get into the Classroom” Initiative Offers Free Training for Aspiring Education Professionals

Principal Resourcing Education Specialists has introduced the “Get into the Classroom” initiative in response to a significant rise in demand for unqualified classroom staff in schools. Recognizing the shortage of individuals with classroom experience to fill these growing vacancies, Principal Resourcing’s program provides free training to individuals with transferable skills who aspire to begin a career in education as a Teaching Assistant and Cover Supervisor.

The “Get into the Classroom” initiative opens up opportunities to work in schools even for those without a PGCE or formal college/university-level education training. Principal Resourcing has enlisted two in-house Trainers with a combined 35 years of experience, covering both primary and secondary education sectors. They seek candidates with transferable skills, particularly those who possess patience, nurturing qualities, and strong literacy and numeracy skills.

Becky Scott, one of Principal Resourcing’s candidates, shared her experience: “The transferable skills that I realised I had from being in healthcare were person-centred care, being nurturing, and being able to build positive, trusting relationships. The advice I’d give to people wanting to get into the classroom is just do it. The support and training aren’t just for getting you into the classroom; it’s there all the time. Principle Resourcing is literally just on the other end of the phone.”

Principal Resourcing equips its candidates with specific classroom skills, and some of the training is customised to individual schools, aligning with their respective ethos and policies. The organisation also offers tools and training for roles in special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) settings, catering to those interested in working with diverse student populations.

If you possess transferable skills and are willing to commit to a minimum of ten hours of training, along with additional homework and mentorship follow-ups, Principal Resourcing can provide all the necessary training for you to embark on a child-focused career. After completing the training, you can join their pool of candidates working in schools across Yorkshire and its surrounding areas.

If you are interested in the “Get into the Classroom” initiative, you can submit an enquiry form on Principal Resourcing’s website, and they will contact you within 24 hours.

Since 2004, Principal Resourcing has been placing local candidates in schools across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. As a DfE-approved agency, they pride themselves on recruiting and retaining high-quality supply teachers and support staff, with a commitment to providing the highest standard of training and support to their candidates.