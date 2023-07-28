“Low Line Fire” Near Gunnison, CO: Massive Smoke Plumes and Uncontrolled Spread

A fire ignited by lightning in Colorado on Wednesday has rapidly consumed approximately 681 acres, according to statements from fire authorities.

Known as the “Low Line Fire,” the blaze was first reported at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, situated on the northern slope of a ridge between Squirrel and Mill Creeks, about 14 miles north-northwest of Gunnison in Gunnison County.

A video shared by Chase Jenks captured the intensity of the fire, with thick smoke billowing over the ridge during Wednesday evening.

As of the latest update on Thursday morning from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests, the Low Line Fire remains uncontained, posing a significant challenge to firefighting efforts.

To combat the raging inferno, a comprehensive incident management team and additional resources are being dispatched to the scene, including another helicopter and two heavy-lift helicopters.

Officials have issued mandatory evacuations in the Mill Creek and Squirrel drainages, where ten structures are currently under threat. For safety reasons, access to Wiley Lane and Ohio Pass has been barricaded, and the public is strongly advised to avoid the affected area.

The situation remains critical, and firefighting teams are working tirelessly to control the fire and protect local communities from its advancing spread.