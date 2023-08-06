Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Reddit boxing streams: How to watch Ready 4 War

(best option watch the fight only $29.99 at FitePassPPV ) Jake Paul returns to the boxing ring to take on UFC star Nate Diaz on Aug. 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It’s Paul’s first 10-round fight and Diaz’s boxing debut, so it’s sure to be a good one. This guide shares everything you need to know about the Nate Diaz-Jake Paul fight, including undercard information, and how and where to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz online.

Jake Paul, aka the Problem Child, is coming back from a split-decision loss against Tomy Fury in February this year. Nate Diaz is a UFC legend, but after being removed from the UFC roster in late 2022, Diaz is now officially a free agent. His last fight was against Tony Ferguson in UFC 279 in September 2022, which he won by submission.

Paul vs Diaz Reddit streaming options and price

Paul vs. Diaz in the US for $59.99 on ESPN+ PPV, Also available on DAZN PPV and PPV.com

Paul vs Diaz for USD$44.99 on Fite.TV, and CAD$59.99 on PPV.com

Paul vs. Diaz for £15 in the UK via DAZN

Paul vs. Diaz for AU$35 in the Australia via DAZN

Paul vs Diaz for NZ$34.99 in the New Zealand

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz for €19.99 in the Ireland via DAZN

LIVE STREAM:

How to watch Paul vs Diaz (PPV) live fight

ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the $59.99 PPV here, separate streaming subscription required. New subscribers can sign up for ESPN+ here. ESPN+ is available on ESPN.com and the ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices.

U.S. viewers can watch the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz pay-per-view boxing on the DAZN app and platform. Current subscribers can gain entry for $19.99 per month. DAZN’s monthly subscription fee is $39.99 for new users, which provides them with access to the service as well as all of the platform’s other live events and content.

In the United Kingdom, the Paul vs. Diaz PPV can be viewed on the DAZN app or website.

Subscribers who are already enrolled have to pay £15 for the match. New members to DAZN pay a one-time charge of £15, which also grants them discounted monthly access to DAZN’s other live events and programs worth £0.99. The app can be installed on Smart TVs, personal computers, Apple and Android devices, Fire TV and Roku, and many more media players.

What Channel is Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing?

Here’s the TV Channel and streaming network list around the world for the most valuable promotion’s boxing of the year Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

ESPN+ PPV (USA)

PPV.com (USA)

DAZN PPV (USA)

PPV.com (Canada)

Fite.TV (Canada)

DAZN (UK)

DAZN (Germany/Austria)

DAZN PPV (Middle East)

DAZN PPV (South Africa)

DAZN PPV (Australia)

Paul vs Diaz Boxing Prediction

Despite Paul’s recent defeat to Tommy Fury in February, there is a possibility that he may gain more popularity as the event approaches.

Nate Diaz certainly possesses a notable amount of combat sports experience, however, it appears that Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva did not have the desired outcome when they faced Paul in the ring.

Boxing and mixed martial arts are distinct disciplines, and Paul has demonstrated commendable boxing skills despite being relatively new to the sport.

Diaz and his team may have the opportunity to identify certain elements from Fury’s approach that could potentially contribute to a positive outcome and potentially lead to an unexpected result. Check details