Revisit Your New Year’s Resolutions at The Big Retreat Festival This May

As the New Year unfolds, The Big Retreat Festival extends an invitation to an event that promises to turn your resolutions into memorable experiences. Scheduled from May 24th to 27th, this wellness and lifestyle festival serves as the ideal mid-year checkpoint for your New Year’s aspirations, offering a vibrant mix of activities, workshops, and performances to energise and inspire.

Securing your spot at The Big Retreat now will boost your drive to adhere to your New Year’s resolutions. It celebrates the art of mindful living, aimed at helping you maintain your New Year commitments and realise your personal ambitions in an enjoyable, supportive setting.

This year, the festival boasts an exciting array of headliners, featuring musical acts like Lucy Spraggan, Gok Wan, The Feeling, and Kimberly Wyatt. Participate in thought-provoking talks and workshops led by renowned figures such as Dr Alex George, Anna Whitehouse, Gail Porter, Madeleine Shaw, Gaz Oakley, and the dynamic Mr Motivator.

“The Big Retreat Festival is not just an event, it’s a journey towards personal growth and wellbeing,” stated Amber Lort-Phillips, Co-founder of the event. “By booking now, attendees can use the festival as a mid-year checkpoint for their New Year’s resolutions, providing a tangible reward and motivation to stay committed to their goals.”

With over 300 feel-good experiences included in the ticket price, festival-goers can delve into a plethora of activities ranging from yoga and fitness classes, arts and crafts, wild swimming, foraging walks, personal development workshops, mindful meditations, artisanal food tastings, to live music.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Wales in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, the festival is an ideal setting to recommit to your New Year’s resolutions and foster transformation and growth.

Tickets for The Big Retreat Festival are currently available, with options for day tickets and full weekend passes. On-site glamping, camping, and camper van facilities are also on offer for a complete festival immersion.

Book now for The Big Retreat Festival this May, and find the perfect incentive to keep up with your New Year’s resolutions.

For additional details, visit www.thebigretreatfestival.com. Weekend Retreat Tickets start from £220 per person.