Advantages of Hair Transplantation in Turkey Highlighted by Sule Hair Transplant Clinic

The prevalent issue of hair loss in Europe has led to an increase in Europeans seeking hair transplant solutions in Turkey. Şule Ölmez, founder of Sule Hair Transplant Clinic in Istanbul, shares insights on Turkey’s thriving hair transplant industry, catering to a global patient base with exceptional service standards.

The recent spike in hair loss issues among Europeans has resulted in many seeking permanent remedies in hair transplantation. Turkey, renowned for its numerous clinics catering to health tourists globally, has become a prime destination for Europeans. Şule Ölmez, a pioneering female entrepreneur and founder of Sule Hair Transplant Clinic, remarked, “We offer hair transplantation and dental treatment services to thousands of patients from all over the world, especially those coming from the European countries.”

European Countries Lead in Hair Loss

Studies indicate that hair loss is a significant concern across Europe, with eight of the top ten countries with the highest hair loss rates being European. The Czech Republic tops the list, followed by Spain, Germany, France, and the UK. Those seeking permanent hair loss solutions often choose Turkey for its affordability and world-class services.

Şule Ölmez commented, “Turkey has become a hub for hair transplantation with its superior success rates and quality services worldwide. We also contribute to this success with our high standard services that prioritize patient satisfaction.”

Achieving High Patient Satisfaction

“We have achieved 99% patient satisfaction rate in hair transplantation. This is an indicator of the personalised treatment approaches and quality of care we offer to patients. We see our patients not as customers, but as members of our family. With this approach we adopt, we create customised treatment plans for everyone who comes to our clinic, according to their needs and expectations.”

Focus on Service Quality

Şule Ölmez stressed their commitment to service excellence: “Although we perform fewer operations, we prefer to provide a higher standard of service in each procedure. We are with our patients not only during the operation but also during the recovery process. Thus, our patients always feel safe.”

Merging Treatment with a Holiday Experience

Şule Ölmez spoke about the added benefit for foreign patients: “Patients who come to Turkey need to stay for 4 days to complete various procedures. Since hair transplantation process has already been completed in this process, they could use their remaining time by visiting Istanbul. So much so that this opportunity increases the attractiveness of our clinic for European citizens who visit Istanbul the most. We make the most suitable plan for our patients according to the hair transplant package they choose. For instance, in the all-inclusive hair transplant package, we arrange the airport transfer and accommodation. In order for each of our patients to leave Turkey satisfied, we accompany them from the first meeting to the completion of the recovery process. In this way, we make hair transplantation process a pleasant trip while ensuring that they return to their country happily.”