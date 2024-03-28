London Welcomes Back the Exclusive Vintage Poster Market

The exclusive vintage poster market is set to grace London once again, making its anticipated return on the 13th and 14th of April at the Gipsy Hill Taproom.

The event, known as Projekt Mkt Vintage Poster Market, stands as the UK’s sole vintage art fair dedicated to this niche. It extends a warm invitation to aficionados of art and design to explore and purchase authentic vintage posters, ephemera, and select limited edition prints with prices starting as low as £10.

The roster of confirmed exhibitors boasts notable names such as Cool Walls, Room 12A, Orson and Welles, Johannes and Philip and Nick Reed Film Posters, ensuring a diverse and captivating selection.

Organised by Projekt 26, a boutique vintage poster outlet in London founded by the duo Harriet Williams and Sylwia Newman, the market is celebrated for spotlighting the ‘Polish School of Posters’, a renowned mid-century art movement.

Harriet expressed her enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to be bringing Projekt Mkt Vintage Poster Market back to London.

“Projekt Mkt celebrates the rich history and enduring appeal of vintage graphic art, and each pop-up stall is meticulously curated and run by friendly and knowledgeable dealers.

“Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a first-time buyer, Projekt Mkt offers an unparalleled selection of vintage treasures that promise to transform any room in an instant.”

The market aims to evoke a sense of nostalgia and memories, presenting a unique opportunity to browse thousands of original vintage posters in one venue.

Harriet further noted: “A vintage poster is more than just a piece of art; it’s an enduring treasure which links us to a moment and place in times gone by. Street posters were designed to speak directly to passers by, so offer an instant connection, but there are a multitude of elements to relate to beyond their striking graphics.

“Whether it’s discovering a poster featuring your favourite film, actor, band, or place, or realising that it’s created by a world-class artist, vintage posters hold the power to resonate on a personal level and stir emotions. Each poster tells a story, and finding one that holds special meaning to you can be an incredibly rewarding experience.”

Admission to Projekt Mkt is complimentary, though tickets must be secured in advance. Attendees can secure their spot through designmynight and enjoy a 10% discount on the Gipsy Hill Taproom’s core range on the event day.

For additional details, please visit www.projekt26.com/market.