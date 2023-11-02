Osbourne Pinner’s High Net Worth Divorce Service Achieves Remarkable Growth

Osbourne Pinner, a prominent law firm in London, has achieved remarkable growth in its High Net Worth Divorce service, establishing it as one of the largest services of its kind in the region.

With offices located in Piccadilly Circus and Harrow, Osbourne Pinner has garnered an unmatched reputation across various legal domains while providing specialised assistance to individuals with substantial wealth navigating divorce proceedings.

The High Net Worth and Ultra High Net Worth divorce service offered by Osbourne Pinner have experienced substantial growth in recent years, positioning the firm as a leading solicitor in this field within the London area. The firm’s team of Family and Divorce Law Solicitors operates on a fixed fee basis, ensuring transparency and eliminating hidden costs for clients seeking their invaluable legal expertise.

High Net Worth divorces typically involve couples with a combined net worth of £1 million or more. These cases often entail intricate financial and legal structures, procedures, and judgments, underscoring the necessity for expert legal guidance and representation.

In addition to the complexities inherent in standard divorce cases, high net worth divorces introduce legal, commercial, and financial considerations that are not typically encountered in regular divorces.

Key issues in high net worth divorces encompass factors such as the international lifestyles of many high net worth individuals and the resulting complexity of their assets, including onshore and offshore trusts and structures. Addressing issues like enforcement, taxation, and international jurisdiction is crucial to ensure equitable division of offshore assets.

High net worth divorce cases can also involve challenges related to non-disclosure of assets. Assessing the value of assets begins early in the process to account for the possibility of concealed assets or substantial holdings in offshore trusts, which may require time to access pertinent information.

Osbourne Pinner provides comprehensive support to clients in navigating these intricate arrangements, including pursuing asset disclosure in foreign jurisdictions and verifying undisclosed resources held by a spouse.

Furthermore, high net worth divorces must consider pre- and/or postnuptial agreements that may be in place. While these agreements are not legally binding in the UK in divorce cases, they can hold significant weight and be enforceable by a court in the event of a dispute. Osbourne Pinner’s expert team thoroughly assesses the existence and terms of such agreements during early discussions with high net worth divorce clients.

In addition to financial matters, high net worth divorces may involve considerations related to child custody, child support, and maintenance, such as school fees. Osbourne Pinner’s team offers expert support throughout the child arrangement order process, assisting clients in making informed decisions during what can be emotionally charged discussions.

Rashmika Mehta, Head of Family Law at Osbourne Pinner, commented: “We are delighted to witness the growth of this vital service, and it is very rewarding to see Osbourne Pinner gaining recognition across the region for the quality of our High Net Worth divorce service.”

Mehta further emphasised the elevated stakes and complexities associated with high net worth divorces, stressing the importance of expert legal advice and support throughout the process.

Osbourne Pinner advocates alternative dispute resolution methods, including arbitration, mediation, and collaboration, to reach divorce settlements without resorting to court proceedings.

The firm’s team is also well-versed in No-Fault Divorce, which became legal in 2022, offering couples a less contentious path to divorce. Osbourne Pinner’s expertise is available to high net worth individuals seeking an amicable separation through this process.

The firm’s expert team also has experience in handling same-sex high net worth divorces, Islamic divorces under Sharia law, and addressing the associated cultural and religious differences.

Mehta concluded: “With our trusted, dynamic approach, you’re assured of an optimal outcome, regardless of the level of complexity involved in your considerations, assets, and structures.”

