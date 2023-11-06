Lund Bennett Family Law Joins Altrincham BID Board of Directors

Solicitor Kirsten Bennett, the visionary behind Lund Bennett, has received a prestigious invitation to join the board of Altrincham Business District (BID) owing to her unwavering commitment and zeal for the Altrincham community.

Altrincham, a thriving market town, has garnered recognition as the “Best Place to Live in the Northwest” by the Sunday Times on two separate occasions. The remarkable transformation of Altrincham owes much of its success to the diligent efforts of Altrincham Business District (BID).

Fueled and led by local businesses, Altrincham BID is the driving force behind a series of initiatives, including footfall-boosting events and seasonal campaigns, all aimed at enhancing the trading environment within the town centre. Since its inception, Altrincham BID has invested approximately £2.34 million into the heart of Altrincham, elevating the offerings for both businesses and residents alike.

Kirsten, the Managing Partner of Lund Bennett, a family law practice deeply rooted in Altrincham and Manchester, established her business in the town centre back in 2012. Over the past decade, she has witnessed a remarkable transformation in Altrincham, partly attributable to the outstanding work carried out by BID in improving services and community support.

Kirsten’s benevolent contributions led to her recent designation as a coronation champion for Altrincham, an honor bestowed upon her in recognition of her charitable endeavors. Earlier this year, Altrincham BID approached Kirsten to appoint her to their board, seeking her insights to shape the organisation’s future.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Kirsten stated, “Lund Bennett are proud to serve on the board for Altrincham BID and work with our local community. It is a vibrant and attractive place to visit, work and live in and we are vested in in the long term economic and cultural development in Altrincham.”

The Altrincham BID Board is composed of individuals hailing from the town centre, each bringing their expertise and specialized knowledge from the business community. Additionally, the board includes representatives from Trafford Council and Transport for Greater Manchester.

Mandy White, BID Manager, remarked, “The board members we work with are specially chosen because they value the town and the community here in Altrincham. We are so pleased to have Kirsten of Lund Bennett join us on the BID board and look forward to a bright future ahead.”

Kirsten, along with her team of expert family lawyers at Lund Bennett, offers invaluable guidance and support on a wide spectrum of family law matters, encompassing divorce and childcare, pensions during divorce, and cohabitation.

