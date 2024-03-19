Newcastle’s Foremost Aesthetic Nurse Introduces Revolutionary Technique for Cleft Lip Patients

Newcastle’s eminent aesthetic lip specialist, Luisa Scott, has introduced a pioneering procedure aimed at assisting individuals with cleft lips. This innovative treatment, offered at no cost through Luisa’s distinguished Newcastle Skin Clinic, has been heralded as both ‘groundbreaking’ and ‘life-altering’.

Annually, 1 in 700 infants are born with a cleft lip and palate, a condition that, if not addressed, can impede speech and hearing. These congenital issues involve openings in either the upper lip, the roof of the mouth (palate), or both, and are among the most prevalent congenital anomalies, arising when an unborn baby’s facial structures fail to fully develop and close.

Luisa Scott, whose background includes serving as a surgical nurse at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Gateshead, founded Newcastle Skin Clinic a decade ago. Today, the clinic is nationally lauded for its commitment to natural-looking results and exemplary patient care.

Luisa Scott stated: “I am constantly inspired and interested by the patients who come to the clinic – it’s a privilege to learn about their lives and journey. Aesthetics can be life changing. Through my training as a surgical nurse and aesthetics practitioner, I can help patients regain confidence following congenital disabilities or injuries from an accident. Providing free treatments for people with a cleft lip – and seeing their confidence grow post-treatment is one of the highlights of my job.”

The treatment process entails the meticulous injection of filler into the lip with a very fine needle in small increments. This filler then amalgamates with the adjacent tissue and draws in water, aiding in volumising and smoothing the lip area. Outcomes are typically seen immediately and can endure from several months up to a year, contingent on the filler type employed.

Carolyn Dunn, who was born with a cleft lip and palate, discovered Luisa through a friend in 2023. Reflecting on the procedure’s impact, Carolyn remarked: “The procedure I had at the Newcastle Skin Clinic by Luisa has transformed my life. I was always self-conscious growing up, and it did impact some of my life choices – but since visiting Luisa, I feel confident and able to smile again.”