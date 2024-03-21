Over 30,000 Attendees Gather for Shincheonji Church of Jesus’ 40th Anniversary

On the 14th of March, the Cheongpyeong Shincheonji Peace Training Centre was the venue for the 40th-anniversary celebration of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, under the chairmanship of Lee Man-Hee. This landmark event drew in excess of 30,000 participants on-site, with a worldwide audience joining through live and digital broadcasts.

The ceremony was a reflective occasion, celebrating four decades since the church’s establishment on 14 March 1984, and also a forward-looking one, setting out the church’s vision and pledges for the future. The church reaffirmed its commitment to fulfilling its societal role, aspiring to be a beacon of light and salt in the community.

Approximately 30,000 members of the congregation attended the event in person, with the ceremony also being streamed live to 66 countries, enabling church members globally to partake in the celebrations both physically and virtually.

The scale of the gathering, especially in relation to the capacity of the Cheongpyeong venue, necessitated a focus on safety and orderly conduct. The church’s experience in managing large-scale events informed a comprehensive safety management plan, ensuring a smooth and safe event for all attendees.

Chairman Lee Man-Hee shared reflections on the church’s journey and growth, attributing it to divine intervention as described in biblical narratives: “It was a very humble beginning. However, many people have come to this day because God sent angels from heaven as stated in the Bible.” He stressed the importance of informed faith and aligning with God’s will: “Jesus also gave up his whole body and wanted to do God’s will. So today, we must not have blind faith, but we must know God and our wishes and have His will done.” Chairman Lee also emphasized community and outreach, “We must follow God’s will and come out to our neighbours. “We must love together,” and the importance of biblical education, “The number of people learning about the Book of Revelation, which is God’s purpose written in the Bible, is increasing. I am grateful,” encouraging the community to spread the word and strive for a better world: “let’s ensure that more people are saved through the Word. Let’s work together to create a better world.”

In terms of education and outreach, the church has seen significant milestones, with a growing number of graduates from the Zion Christian Mission Center, reflecting the church’s ongoing commitment to spreading its teachings.

The church has also fostered inter-church relations, promoting scriptural exchange and unity within the global religious community, resulting in numerous partnerships and memoranda of understanding with churches worldwide.

Reflecting on the successful event, a church spokesperson expressed satisfaction with the planning and execution, particularly highlighting the effective safety measures and the orderly conduct of the event: “as we prepared the event with an emphasis on safety and order, we feel rewarded for the smooth progress of the event.”

The spokesperson also extended gratitude to the congregation for their active participation and adherence to guidance, “We would like to thank the congregations who actively participated in the guidance,” and reaffirmed the church’s commitment to societal service and community engagement, “This year, we will establish ourselves as a church that sets an example for society and fulfills its social role as a church community, becoming a church that is light and salt.”