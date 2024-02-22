Nita Marie Calls on Married Men to Bypass Her Erotic Imagery, Sharing from Personal Heartache

Nita Marie, a divorced Christian model, finds herself in the spotlight yet again, this time with a critical message about her presence on the internet. While she takes pride in showcasing her body and sexuality through her career, she strongly advises married men against perusing her erotic materials, drawing on her own prior experiences as a stern warning.

@love_nitamarie, as she’s known on social channels, has made a name for herself with her candid discussions on spirituality and sexuality, even infusing her work with sacred themes. Despite her openness, she insists on upholding the sanctity of the marital institution.

“In my first marriage, we didn’t have sex for seven years – but he was watching p*rn,” Nita Marie confides. “It caused a lot of problems because he was doing that instead of being intimate with me. I would prefer if married men didn’t look at my pictures and videos because I know how I felt when it happened to me.”

Her viewpoint is influenced by a profound respect for marital sanctity and an aim to cultivate wholesome intimacy within marriages. She counsels married individuals to focus their affections on their own partners, rather than seeking satisfaction through online content.

“I know that doing this work is encouraging some men to look at me on the internet versus looking at their wife, and I don’t agree with that,” she points out. “If they are going to look, they should only do it as a way to get aroused for their wives.”

Despite the potential for controversy, Nita Marie considers her modelling work to be liberating for women, notably those within the Christian community. Through her imagery and her book, The Sacred Butterfly, she strives to challenge societal standards and support women in embracing their bodies and sexuality.

“My modelling’s been a way to embrace my new body and find my sexuality again, this time focusing on my pleasure,” she details. “Now I want to help other women heal their relationship with their body and with their sexuality.”

Empowered by a rejuvenated sense of self-worth and the encouragement of her partner, Nita Marie is steadfast in her purpose, asserting that she is “doing God’s work.” Despite facing criticism, she is dedicated to her message of sexual liberation under the umbrella of faith.