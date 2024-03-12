Oceaya: The First of Its Kind Transformable Entertainment Haven on Water

Introducing Oceaya, the first-ever modular floating venue that champions sustainability and authentic encounters. Set to make waves in 2025, Oceaya plans to anchor in the world’s most awe-inspiring spots during their bustling seasons.

Oceaya is the quintessential adaptable entertainment platform, precisely engineered to meet the diverse desires of its guests. With its innovative design, it can effortlessly morph into various settings, including a nightclub, restaurant, cinema, and catwalk. Oceaya is equipped to host vibrant nights with famed DJs, prestigious fashion events, and bespoke weddings, adaptable for any occasion.

Daniels Ikajevs, the mastermind behind Oceaya, stated, “Oceaya is a testament to the limitless possibilities of design and entertainment. We are thrilled to introduce Oceaya to the world and look forward to inviting everyone to embark on a journey of unforgettable experiences, where the boundaries between leisure, art, and entertainment merge.”

The limitless potential of Oceaya’s design and functionality comes from its ability to adjust in size and form, ranging from 370 square metres to more than 1,115 square metres. Conceived by the visionary team of architects at Waterstudio.NL, leading engineers at MEYER Floating Solutions, and the world-renowned designers at Prospect Design International, Oceaya’s innovative architecture is paired with a serene and natural interior design, pushing beyond the traditional limits of real estate.

Oceaya is dedicated to contributing to the health and resilience of our planet by employing eco-conscious materials and sustainable practices. The Oceaya collective is devoted to backing scientific research into the marine ecosystems where it operates, providing facilities for researchers and funding research initiatives aimed at addressing climate change, reducing sea level rise, deciphering aquatic environments, and conserving marine biodiversity.

“The idea of Oceaya was driven by passion for innovation. In every project that my teams are involved in, we push the design and technical boundaries to create concepts the world has never seen; we are already envisioning the next venue, which will provide a new, different, unimaginable, and immersive experience. Expect to see us buzzing across Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and Asia,” Ikajevs proclaimed. Oceaya is set to revolutionize the scene for event organizers, luxury travellers, and those seeking extraordinary and unforgettable adventures.