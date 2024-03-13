Discover the Culinary Delights of Chinese Cuisine at the InterContinental Chiang Mai’s Latest Addition – Hong’s Restaurant & Sky Bar

InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping is set to enhance its portfolio of exceptional dining experiences with the grand opening of Chiang Mai’s premier upscale Chinese dining venue, Hong’s Chinese Restaurant & Sky Bar, scheduled for March 29, 2024.

Under the guidance of Chef Chong Li, Hong’s Chinese Restaurant & Sky Bar will offer a refined menu that showcases the vibrant flavours of Sichuan cuisine, the sophisticated seasonal nuances of Cantonese dishes, and the delicate balance of Taiwanese culinary traditions. The restaurant’s design will celebrate the historical Sino-Lanna trade connections through the use of auspicious colours and symbols. Perched on the 16th floor, patrons will enjoy breathtaking panoramic vistas of Doi Suthep mountain and the cityscape, whilst savouring a selection of the chef’s signature à la carte creations such as mapo tofu with lobster; sweet and sour squirrel fish adorned with pine nuts; crispy wasabi-infused tiger prawns; wagyu beef short ribs enveloped in a rich Sichuan-style sauce; amongst other regional specialities.

In addition to a comprehensive à la carte menu that spans grilled specialties, wok-tossed seafood, dim sum, noodles, and rice dishes, Hong’s is set to introduce a luxurious Chinese communal dining experience, ideal for both familial celebrations and business events.

The Sky Bar, located on the upper floor, will exhibit the brand’s flair for mixology with its innovative craft cocktails inspired by local ingredients, culture, and traditions. The accompanying selection of small plates is perfectly suited to the inventive beverages, featuring dishes such as deep-fried taro paired with free-range duck; crispy tacos filled with fried mushrooms and wagyu beef; crab meat cones garnished with Sichuan micro herbs; among other enticing offerings.

“Chinese cuisine is all about balance and contrast, and when done right, the flavours work together on a level you simply can’t find anywhere else. In China we call it kougan, or mouth-feel,” Chef Chong Li explained. “This intricate dance of spices and textures is the experience guests can expect when dining with us at Hong’s: dishes that embrace experimentation and innovation, yet always respect the roots and heritage of Chinese cuisine.”

With seating for up to 168 guests across its two levels, Hong’s Chinese Restaurant & Sky Bar will welcome diners nightly for dinner. For further details on InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping and to book a table, please contact dining.icchiangmai@ihg.com.