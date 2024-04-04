Transgender Model Confronts Beauty Detractors and Discusses Partners Funding Her Images

QteeFoxx, a distinguished transgender model, is confronting online detractors who criticise her appearance, unveiling a curious fact: many of her detractors are, paradoxically, among her most ardent admirers, shelling out to view her pictures and interact with her in private, despite being in relationships.

Having known from a young age that she identified as female but finding it difficult to express this until she was 20, QteeFoxx, presently 24, has garnered a substantial social media following, boasting 220,000 followers on Twitter. In spite of her achievements, she encounters frequent online abuse, particularly from males who, incongruously, make up her main audience.

“I get so much hate online,” QteeFoxx remarks. “But it’s the same men who call me names who then pay money to see my photos and talk to me in private. Some even consider me their virtual long-distance girlfriend.”

She recognises the potential ramifications for relationships, noting, “I would 100% understand if their monogamous partner viewed this as cheating. It’s definitely a step up from watching a video of some random girl and a lot closer to having a long-distance mistress.”

While QteeFoxx faces criticism for her provocative content, she champions its empowering aspect, underlining that she is not simply a “sex object” but a complex individual. “Sharing nudes of myself and my life experiences has really helped me as a trans woman to not just accept, but also love my body,” she elucidates.

Despite the hurdles she encounters, QteeFoxx remains devoted to her cause of representation and empowerment. “I want to make content that showcases me as a human, more than the stereotype, and to help represent people like me as whole beings, with thoughts, dreams, and wants,” she asserts.

Originally from Sweden, QteeFoxx was raised in an affirming environment where her family and friends embraced her transition. Now, she is determined to assist others in exploring their identities and to enlighten individuals about the transgender journey.

“I’ve had so many genuine talks with people that have made them stop using slurs and derogatory language against trans people,” she divulges. “I just want people to see us as the gender we are, through talking and also, sometimes, having a little bit of fun.”