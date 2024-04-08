Laurence Drake Assumes Role of Managing Director at GowringsVersa Mobility Group Ltd

Gowrings Mobility Group Ltd is proud to introduce Laurence Drake as its new Managing Director. Drake’s appointment marks a significant milestone for the company, bringing a wealth of leadership experience and a proven track record from the commercial vehicle industry to drive forward growth and innovation initiatives.

Drake’s professional journey is distinguished by his tenure in various strategic roles within the commercial vehicle sector, where he honed his skills in strategic planning, operational efficiency, and financial management. His leadership is recognized for its inspirational quality, proactive engagement with teams, and a firm commitment to achieving the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

One of Drake’s notable achievements includes his role as Managing Director at DAF Trucks, where his leadership and strategic vision played a crucial role in reinforcing the company’s market position. Impressively, at the age of 44, Drake was appointed as the youngest leader of DAF’s UK operations, adeptly guiding the company to record UK achievements even amidst challenging circumstances such as the pandemic and material shortages.

Nigel Brice, Divisional Chief Executive at Newship Group Limited, expressed his confidence in Drake’s leadership: “We are delighted to welcome Laurence as our new Managing Director after an extensive search process. Laurence is a dynamic, values-driven business leader with a diverse background of experiences and an excellent track record of delivery in the industry. He has exceptional strategic capabilities, proven operational effectiveness, and is a highly adaptable leader whose abilities will be required to maximise opportunities within the changing market environments.”

In his new capacity at GowringsVersa Mobility Group Ltd, Drake is eager to apply his extensive industry insight and leadership skills to continue the company’s trajectory of success. His strategic vision and in-depth understanding of the industry are expected to solidify the company’s status as a leading provider of accessible mobility solutions.

Upon his appointment, Drake shared his vision: “I’m honoured to be joining Gowrings Mobility Group Ltd. Their reputation within the accessible vehicle sector speaks for itself, and I was particularly drawn to their caring and passionate nature, focused on the individual which is why they have remained at the forefront of the Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle market. I’m looking forward to joining the team and helping them continue to grow and develop further.”

The GowringsVersa Mobility Group Ltd team is enthusiastic about the future with Laurence Drake at the helm, anticipating a period of continued innovation, expansion, and a steadfast commitment to improving the lives of individuals across the UK through enhanced mobility solutions.